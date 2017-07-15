Nacra 17 Europeans - 4 GBR crews make the Medal Races

Click image for a larger image

Aussies Waterhouse and Darmanin win wouldn’t allow them to climb into medal race contention, so Friday they will be watching the action from the sidelines.

Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (4,12,2) keep overall lead of the Nacra17 European Championship in Kiel, with Denmark’s Lin Ea Cenholt Christiansen and Christian Peter Lubeck (2,3,4) now in second.

In third place are Britain's Ben Saxton and and Katie Dabson (15,2,1).

Three other GBR entries make it into the three race Medal series on Friday.

John Gimson and Anna Burnett, Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface, and Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon.

The forecast is for a breeze into the 20’s and gusts potentially over 30 knots. It should be the best conditions of the week for fast and furious racing.

Nacra 17 - 2017 European Championship, Medal Race qualifiers (25 entries)

1 ITA 370 Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI 41 pts

2 DEN 319 Lin Ea Cenholt CHRISTIANSEN / Christian Peter LÜBECK 51 pts

3 GBR 299 Ben SAXTON / Katie DABSON 53 pts

4 ESP 28 Fernando ECHAVARRI / Tara PACHECO 55 pts

5 GBR 201 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET 63 pts

6 GBR 303 Tom PHIPPS / Nicola BONIFACE 74 pts

7 DEN 281 Allan NORREGAARD / Anette VIBORG 75 pts

8 GBR 257 Chris RASHLEY / Laura MARIMON 80 pts

9 GER 211 Paul KOHLHOFF / Alica STUHLEMMER 81 pts

10 ITA 3 Vittorio BISSARO / Maelle FRASCARI 103 pts

Live Medal Race Video here

3 August 2017 22:12 GMT