49er and 49erFX Europeans - All down to the Medal Races

Fletcher and Bithell lead by one point from Aussies Dave Gilmour and Joel Turner (9,6,14) with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (7,3,18) six points back in third.

The forecast is for a breeze into the 20’s and gusts potentially over 30 knots. It should be the best conditions of the week for fast and furious racing.

In the women's 49erFX, Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz (1,3,4) are the new leaders, with Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (7,9,1) now in second place.

Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (9,6,15) drop back to third.

The top ten from each fleet will race three short medal races on Friday to decide the podium placings.

Live coverage of the medal racing begins Friday at 11:00 CET, with aerial and on-water video with professional commentary.

49er Men - 2017 European Championship - Medal Race qualifiers (94 entries)

1 GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL 42.5 pts

2 AUS 91 David GILMOUR / Joel TURNER 43.5 pts

3 GBR 25 James PETERS / Fynn STERRITT 49.5 pts

4 ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI / Andrea TESEI 52 pts

5 POL 174 Dominik BUKSAK / Szymon WIERZBICKI 53 pts

6 AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN / David HUSSL 53 pts

7 GER 202 Jakob MEGGENDORFER / Andreas SPRANGER 58.5 pts

8 POL 42 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK / Pawel KOLODZINSKI 67.5 pts

9 ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI / Gianmarco TOGNI 71.5 pts

10 ARG 51 Yago LANGE / Klaus LANGE 72.5 pts

49erFX Women - 2017 European Championship - Medal Race qualifiers (66 entries)

1 GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK / Anika LORENZ 42.5 pts

2 GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY 45 pts

3 GER 9 Tina LUTZ / Susann BEUCKE 48.5 pts

4 JPN 611 Chika HATAE / Hiroka ITAKURA 54.5 pts

5 NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING / Cecile JANMAAT 55 pts

6 NED 669 Dewi COUVERT / Jeske KISTERS 56 pts

7 NOR 20 Ragna AGERUP / Maia AGERUP 58 pts

8 SWE 381 Julia GROSS / Hanna KLINGA 59 pts

9 DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN / Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 62.5 pts

10 DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN / Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 69 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

3 August 2017 21:29 GMT