Olympic
 

49er and 49erFX Europeans - Aussies take 49er lead

First day of gold/siver fleet racing for the 49er and 49erFX competitors at thier European Championships in Kiel, Germany.

Bithell deals with a Port tack boat - Click image for a larger image

David Gilmour and Joel Turner (6,2,5) of Australia jump into the lead, taking a 10.5 points lead over Italy's Jacopo Plazzi and Andrea Tesei (4,10,2).

Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (7,5,12) drop to third but only by 0.5 of a point!

Biggest losers were Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (8,14,13), the overnight leaders drop to eighth, with collisions and equipment issues plaguing the duo.

49er Men - 2017 European Championship after Day 4 and 3 final races (94 entries)

1 AUS 91 David GILMOUR Joel TURNER 6 2 5 32.5 28.5 pts
2 ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI Andrea TESEI 4 10 2 55 39 pts
3 GBR 25 James PETERS / Fynn STERRITT 7 5 12 45.5 39.5 pts
4 ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI / Gianmarco TOGNI 3 8 4 49.5 42.5 pts
5 GER 202 Jakob MEGGENDORFER / Andreas SPRANGER 1 9 3 53.5 43.5 pts
6 AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN / David HUSSL 5 13 9 56.5 44 pts
7 ARG 51 Yago LANGE / Klaus LANGE 10 1 11 58 49.5 pts
8 GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL (RDG) 14 13 55 49.5 pts
9 POL 174 Dominik BUKSAK / Szymon WIERZBICKI 15 12 7 60 52 pts
10 GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR / Sam BATTEN 11 7 14 63 56 pts
11 GBR 360 Jack HAWKINS / Chris THOMAS 2 17 10 71.5 59.5 pts

In the women's 49erFX event the Dutch pair Annemiek Bekkering and Cecile Janmaat (2,15,15) drop to fifth overall, while Denmark's Jena Hansen and Katja Iversen (4,6,9) take over the lead.

The German pair, Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (2,4,12) take second place and Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz (7,71) are up into third overall. .

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (12,9,3) hold onto fourth, one point ahead of Bekkering and Janmaat.

49erFX Women - 2017 European Championship after Day 4 and 3 final series races (66 entries)

1 DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN / Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 4 6 9 38 33.5 pts
2 GER 9 Tina LUTZ / Susann BEUCKE 2 4 12 39.5 34.5 pts
3 GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK / Anika LORENZ 7 7 1 49 37.5 pts
4 GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY 12 9 3 49 41 pts
5 NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING / Cecile JANMAAT 1 15 15 44.5 42 pts
6 JPN 611 Chika HATAE / Hiroka ITAKURA 6 1 4 54 44.5 pts
7 NOR 20 Ragna AGERUP / Maia AGERUP 10 2 19 58 50 pts
8 SWE 381 Julia GROSS / Hanna KLINGA 13 5 6 59.5 50 pts
9 DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN / Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 8 10 2 60 51 pts
10 NED 669 Dewi COUVERT / Jeske KISTERS 3 3 11 65.5 54 pts
11 GBR 99 Kate MACGREGOR / Sophie AINSWORTH 15 8 14 71 64.5 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
2 August 2017 19:46 GMT

