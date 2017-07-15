Nacra 17 Europeans - Tita and Banti take lead

Click image for a larger image

Although Tita and Banti (9,1,6) take the lead and Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (6,3,9) of Spain move into second, it was Britain's Ben Saxton and and Katie Dabson who had the best score of the day, winning two of their three races.

Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface also did well with a 2, 2, 5, closing the points gap and now eighth overall.

They are two points back from Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon (7,11,4) in seventh overall.

Nacra 17 - 2017 European Championship leaders after 3 races Wed and 9 races overall (25 entries)

1 ITA 370 Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI 9 1 6 35 26 pts

2 ESP 28 Fernando ECHAVARRI / Tara PACHECO 6 3 9 45 36 pts

3 GBR 299 Ben SAXTON / Katie DABSON 1 9 1 50 38 pts

4 GBR 201 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET (DPI) (DPI) (DPI) 63 41 pts

5 DEN 319 Lin Ea Cenholt CHRISTIANSEN / Christian Peter LÜBECK 8 5 2 55 42 pts

6 DEN 281 Allan NORREGAARD / Anette VIBORG 10 6 7 58 48 pts

7 GBR 257 Chris RASHLEY / Laura MARIMON 7 11 4 67 50 pts

8 GBR 303 Tom PHIPPS / Nicola BONIFACE 2 2 5 71 52 pts

9 GER 211 Paul KOHLHOFF / Alica STUHLEMMER 3 10 13 75 61 pts

10 ITA 3 Vittorio BISSARO / Maelle FRASCARI 4 18 18 99 81 pts

11 NZL 260 Gemma JONES Micah WILKINSON (BFD) 8 12 111 85 pts

12 AUT 354 Thomas ZAJAC Barbara MATZ 11 14 11 109 91 pts

13 GBR 215 Rupert WHITE Kirstie URWIN 14 7 3 115 94 pts

14 AUS 350 Jason WATERHOUSE Lisa DARMANIN 5 13 15 120 94 pts

15 FIN 282 Sinem KURTBAY Janne JARVINEN 16 12 10 128 102 pts

16 NOR 348 Nicholas Fadler MARTINSEN Martine Steller MORTENSEN (BFD) 17 17 135 109 pts

17 SGP 359 Justin LIU Denise LIM 12 19 (UFD) 153 127 pts

18 RUS 345 Sergey DZHIENBAEV Daria IVANOVA (DPI) (DPI) (DPI) 153 127 pts

19 BEL 212 Kevin BONNEVIE Isaura MAENHAUT 18 16 16 166 143 pts

20 GER 258 Jan Hauke ERICHSEN Ann Kristin WEDEMEYER 13 (UFD) 20 174 148 pts

21 JPN 347 Shibuki IITSUKA Eri HATAYAMA 19 21 19 171 150 pts

22 BEL 297 Henri DEMESMAEKER Anouk GEURTS (BFD) 20 (UFD) 194 168 pts

23 FRA 245 Thomas TIFFON Morgane MACRET 20 22 22 197 171 pts

24 FRA 85 Antoine TIFFON Eléonore SELLIN 22 24 23 198 174 pts

25 PER 346 Javier ARRIBAS HARTEN Natalia GAVIÑO 21 23 21 211 185 pts

