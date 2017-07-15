49er and 49erFX Europeans - Light winds fail to slow GBR crews

Softly, softly for Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell - Click image for a larger image

Their 1 - 8 out-gunned the 1 -13 of James Peters and Fynn Sterritt on Tuesday. Both took their wins in the race 8 flights.

In race 9 winners were Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki of Poland, and Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany.

In third place are David Gilmour and Joel Turner (8,3) of Australia, and in fourth Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (8,5).

Jack Hawkin's and Chris Thomas (7,6) are seventh.

49er Men - 2017 European Championship after Day 3 and 9 races (94 entries)

1 GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL 2 2 1 2 7 2 11 1 8 36 25 pts

2 GBR 25 James PETERS / Fynn STERRITT 10 6 1 8 1 1 3 1 13 44 31 pts

3 AUS 91 David GILMOUR / Joel TURNER 8 3 5 1 6 4 1 8 3 39 31 pts

4 AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN / David HUSSL 1 1 4 4 3 8 8 5 25 59 34 pts

5 POL 174 Dominik BUKSAK / Szymon WIERZBICKI 8 2 3 11 5 1 5 17 1 53 36 pts

6 POL 42 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK / Pawel KOLODZINSKI 3 7 8 6 17 3 1 8 9 62 45 pts

7 ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI / Andrea TESEI 3 3 (UFD) 5 13 13 5 2 2 78 46 pts

8 GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR / Sam BATTEN 2 7 10 2 8 6 7 6 15 63 48 pts

9 ESP 46 Federico ALONSO / Arturo ALONSO TELLECHEA 8 4 6 3 20 16 3 3 10 73 53 pts

10 ARG 51 Yago LANGE / Klaus LANGE 12 5 1 (RDG) 4 17 7 18 3 73 55 pts

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey - Click image for a larger image

In the women's 49erFX event the Dutch pair Annemiek Bekkering and Cecile Janmaat (2,4,1) take over the lead from Denmark's Jena Hansen and Katja Iversen (9,7,5).

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (5,2,10) drop a place to fourth, one point behind the German pair, Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke.

Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth (4,12,90 also drop aplace, now tenth oerall had another good day and move up six places to ninth overall.

Sophie Weguelin and Stephanie Orton (2,10,10,1) were also making places, now in 17th overall.

49erFX Women - 2017 European Championship after Day 3 and 9 races (66 entries)

1 NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING / Cecile JANMAAT 2 2 2 5 4 2 3 2 4 1 27 22 pts

2 DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN / Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 3 1 6 2 3 1 9 7 5 38 29 pts

3 GER 9 Tina LUTZ / Susann BEUCKE 1 9 10 1 7 5 6 1 1 2 43 33 pts

4 GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY 6 1 2 5 1 2 5 2 10 16 50 34 pts

5 NOR 20 Ragna AGERUP / Maia AGERUP 2 2 5 8 6 16 4 6 2 3 54 38 pts

6 GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK / Anika LORENZ (UFD) 5 2 6 5 5 12 3 3 4 68 45 pts

7 GER 505 jun/male Gwendal LAMAY / Luke WILLIM 3 4 4 8 1 11 2 13 5 13 64 51 pts

8 SWE 381 Julia GROSS / Hanna KLINGA 4 1 4 11 2 19 1 15 5 9 71 52 pts

9 ARG 191 male jun Felipe MARTINEZ / Ivan ARANGUREN 3 4 6 11 11 9 5 1 14 4 68 54 pts

10 GBR 99 Kate MACGREGOR / Sophie AINSWORTH 13 8 1 1 4 8 8 4 12 9 68 55 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

1 August 2017 18:25 GMT