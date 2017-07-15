Nacra 17 Europeans - Gimson and Burnet take lead

Click image for a larger image

The British pair were in winning mode, picking up two firsts and a third to take them three points clear of Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (4,2,4).

Day 1 leaders Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (4,2,4) of Spain drop back to third place, seven points off the lead.

Gimson and Burnet were able to drop their 22 from the opening race, while Ben Saxton and and Katie Dabson gain a place, now fifth after a win in the final race and discarding a 12.

Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon (5,11,6) are now seventh overall.

Nacra 17 - 2017 European Championship leaders after 6 races (25 entries)

1 GBR 201 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET 22 3 3 1 1 3 33 11 pts

2 ITA 370 Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI 2 5 2 4 2 4 19 14 pts

3 ESP 28 Fernando ECHAVARRI / Tara PACHECO 3 4 1 2 8 9 27 18 pts

4 DEN 281 Allan NORREGAARD / Anette VIBORG 8 1 10 6 3 7 35 25 pts

5 GBR 299 Ben SAXTON / Katie DABSON 7 12 4 11 4 1 39 27 pts

6 DEN 319 Lin Ea Cenholt CHRISTIANSEN / Christian Peter LÜBECK 13 7 9 3 6 2 40 27 pts

7 GBR 257 Chris RASHLEY / Laura MARIMON 1 17 5 5 11 6 45 28 pts

8 GER 211 Paul KOHLHOFF / Alica STUHLEMMER 5 2 14 7 9 12 49 35 pts

9 GBR 303 Tom PHIPPS / Nicola BONIFACE 12 8 19 8 5 10 62 43 pts

10 NZL 260 Gemma JONES / Micah WILKINSON 4 20 11 18 7 5 65 45 pts

11 ITA 3 Vittorio BISSARO / Maelle FRASCARI 10 6 7 12 13 11 59 46 pts

12 AUT 354 Thomas ZAJAC / Barbara MATZ 9 11 6 13 18 16 73 55 pts

13 NOR 348 Nicholas Fadler MARTINSEN / Martine Steller MORTENSEN 11 9 12 16 10 17 75 58 pts

14 AUS 350 Jason WATERHOUSE / Lisa DARMANIN 19 10 8 9 15 (UFD) 87 61 pts

15 FIN 282 Sinem KURTBAY / Janne JARVINEN 16 14 (UFD) 14 12 8 90 64 pts

16 SGP 359 Justin LIU / Denise LIM 6 19 (DNF) 10 17 18 96 70 pts

17 GBR 215 Rupert WHITE / Kirstie URWIN 21 13 13 15 14 15 91 70 pts

18 RUS 345 Sergey DZHIENBAEV / Daria IVANOVA 14 16 15 20 (DNF) 13 104 78 pts

19 GER 258 Jan Hauke ERICHSEN / Ann Kristin WEDEMEYER 17 15 17 19 (DNF) 21 115 89 pts

20 JPN 347 Shibuki IITSUKA / Eri HATAYAMA 18 18 16 21 19 20 112 91 pts

21 BEL 212 Kevin BONNEVIE / Isaura MAENHAUT 15 22 23 22 20 14 116 93 pts

22 BEL 297 Henri DEMESMAEKER / Anouk GEURTS 23 23 20 17 16 23 122 99 pts

23 FRA 85 Antoine TIFFON / Eléonore SELLIN 20 24 21 24 21 19 129 105 pts

24 FRA 245 Thomas TIFFON / Morgane MACRET (DSQ) 21 18 23 23 22 133 107 pts

25 PER 346 Javier ARRIBAS HARTEN / Natalia GAVIÑO (DNF) 25 22 25 22 (UFD) 146 120 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

1 August 2017 17:43 GMT