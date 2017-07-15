Nacra 17 Europeans - Foilers are Go!

Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon - Click image for a larger image

Spain's Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pachecho (3,4,1) showed their ability to adjust to the new boat in the shifty Southwesterly wind of 8-16 knots, taking the lead after three races.

They lead by just one point over Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (2,5,2), newcomers to the Nacra fleet.

For the British competitors, former 49er sailor and foiling Moth standout Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon (1,17,5) won the first race and edged out Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson for fifth place overall, both on 23 points.

Rashley, “There are a lot of different parameters, especially upwind when foiling can provide some interesting tactical options that weren’t available on the old boat,”

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (22,3,3) are in ninth place. Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface are 14th.

Nacra 17 - 2017 European Championship leaders after 3 races (25 entries)

1. ESP 28 Fernando ECHAVARRI / Tara PACHECO 3 4 1 8 pts

2. ITA 370 Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI 2 5 2 9 pts

3. DEN 281 Allan NORREGAARD / Anette VIBORG 8 1 10 19 pts

4. GER 211 Paul KOHLHOFF / Alica STUHLEMMER 5 2 14 21 pts

5. GBR 257 Chris RASHLEY / Laura MARIMON 1 17 5 23 pts

6. GBR 299 Ben SAXTON / Katie DABSON 7 12 4 23 pts

7. ITA 3 Vittorio BISSARO / Maelle FRASCARI 10 6 7 23 pts

8. AUT 354 Thomas ZAJAC / Barbara MATZ 9 11 6 26 pts

9. GBR 201 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET 22 3 3 28 pts

10. DEN 319 Lin Ea Cenholt CHRISTIANSEN / Christian Peter LÜBECK 13 7 9 29 pts

Full results here

31 July 2017