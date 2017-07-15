49er and 49erFX Europeans - Brits maintain leading edge on Day 2

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell - Click image for a larger image

The 49er and 49erFX entered their second day of competition.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell have been joined at the top of the 49er leaderboard by James Peters and Fynn Sterritt after three more races on Monday.

Fletcher-Scott and Bithell (7,2,11) have a four point lead, while Peters and Sterritt were the stand-out pair, their 1,1,2 scoreline putting them in second, tied on20 points with David Gilmour and Joel Turner of Australia.

Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (3,8,8) are in fourth with another Team GBR pair, Jack Hawkin's and Chris Thomas (14,2,10) in fifth.

The Brazilian multi Olympic champion Robert Scheidt with Gabriel Borges, now campaigning in the 49er, is down in 41st overall but had a 1, 3, 17 scoreline to show that it is slowly coming together.

49er Men - 2017 European Championship after Day 2 and 7 races (94 entries)

1 GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL 2 2 1 2 7 2 11 27 16 pts

2 GBR 25 James PETERS / Fynn STERRITT 10 6 1 8 1 1 3 30 20 pts

3 AUS 91 David GILMOUR / Joel TURNER 8 3 5 1 6 4 1 28 20 pts

4 AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN / David HUSSL 1 1 4 4 3 8 8 29 21 pts

5 GBR 360 Jack HAWKINS / Chris THOMAS 2 6 3 1 14 2 10 38 24 pts

6 POL 174 Dominik BUKSAK / Szymon WIERZBICKI 8 2 3 11 5 1 5 35 24 pts

7 POL 42 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK / Pawel KOLODZINSKI 3 7 8 6 17 3 1 45 28 pts

8 FRA 14 Frei MATHIEU / Pequin CLEMENT 1 2 9 4 3 11 15 45 30 pts

9 GER 59 Justus SCHMIDT / Max BOEHME 3 5 7 8 11 4 3 41 30 pts

10 AUS 184 Dave O'CONNOR / Harry MORTON 1 9 7 4 5 5 18 49 31 pts

In the women's 49erFX event, Denmark's Jena Hansen and Katja Iversen (6,2,3,1) continue to lead, now four points clear of Dutch pair Annemiek Bekkering and Cecile Janmaat (5,4,3,2).

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (5,2,1,5) picked-up another win and remain in third place, one point off the leaders.

Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth (1,4,8,8) had another good day and move up six places to ninth overall.

Sophie Weguelin and Stephanie Orton (2,10,10,1) were also making places, now in 17th overall.

49erFX Women - 2017 European Championship after Day 2 and 7 races (66 entries)

1 DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN / Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 3 1 6 2 3 1 17 11 pts

2 NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING / Cecile JANMAAT 2 2 2 5 4 2 3 20 15 pts

3 GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY 6 1 2 5 1 2 5 22 16 pts

4 GER 505 jun Gwendal LAMAY / Luke WILLIM 3 4 4 8 1 11 2 33 22 pts

5 SWE 381 Julia GROSS / Hanna KLINGA 4 1 4 11 2 19 1 42 23 pts

6 DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN / Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 10 1 1 17 8 1 3 41 24 pts

7 NOR 20 Ragna AGERUP / Maia AGERUP 2 2 5 8 6 16 4 43 27 pts

8 GER 9 Tina LUTZ / Susann BEUCKE 1 9 10 1 7 5 6 39 29 pts

9 GBR 99 Kate MACGREGOR / Sophie AINSWORTH 13 8 1 1 4 8 8 43 30 pts

10 FRA 971 Lili SEBESI / Albane DUBOIS 8 7 18 9 1 4 2 49 31 pts

