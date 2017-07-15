49er and 49erFX European Championships - Day 1

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell GBR - Click image for a larger image

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell take a one point lead in the men's 49er event after four races on the opening day.

Also in the top three are Britain's Jack Hawkin's and Chris Thomas. Until recently members of the UK’s Development Squad, they sit tied for second with Austrian 49er team Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl.

Other GBR teams: Chris Taylor and Sam Batten are 7th, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt won a race and are 16th.

Click image for a larger image

In the women's 49erFX event, newly announced Volvo Ocean Race crew and Olympic bronze medalist Jena Hansen and Katja Iversen continue their podium ways (Bronze medal, Rio 2016) with a 1-point lead.

The Dutch pair Annemiek Bekkering and Cecile Janmaat are second with Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey picking up a win in third place.

Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth also won a race and are 15th overall.

49er Men - 2017 European Championship after Day 1 and 4 races (94 entries)

1 GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL 2 2 1 2 7 5 pts

2 AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN / David HUSSL 1 1 4 4 10 6 pts

3 GBR 360 Jack HAWKINS / Chris THOMAS 2 6 3 1 12 6 pts

4 FRA 14 Frei MATHIEU / Pequin CLEMENT 1 2 9 4 16 7 pts

5 AUS 91 David GILMOUR / Joel TURNER 8 3 5 1 17 9 pts

6 BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE / Tom PELSMAEKERS 15 3 4 2 24 9 pts

7 GBR 118 Chris TAYLOR Sam / BATTEN 2 7 10 2 21 11 pts

8 ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI / Andrea TESEI 3 3 (UFD) 5 43 11 pts

9 AUS 184 Dave O'CONNOR / Harry MORTON 1 9 7 4 21 12 pts

49erFX Women - 2017 European Championship after Day 1 and 3 races (66 entries)

1 DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN / Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 3 1 5 pts

2 NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING / Cecile JANMAAT 2 2 2 6 pts

3 GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY 6 1 2 9 pts

4 SWE 381 Julia GROSS / Hanna KLINGA 4 1 4 9 pts

5 NOR 20 Ragna AGERUP / Maia AGERUP 2 2 5 9 pts

6 GER 505 jun Gwendal LAMAY / Luke WILLIM 3 4 4 11 pts

7 DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN / Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 10 1 1 12 pts

8 ARG 191 male jun Felipe MARTINEZ AUTIN DINIZ / Ivan ARANGUREN 3 4 6 13 pts

9 SGP 33 Griselda KHNG / Olivia CHEN 7 6 4 17 pts

10 ARU 515 Odile van AANHOLT / Nicole van der VELDEN 13 3 3 19 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

30 July 2017 21:07 GMT