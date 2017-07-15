Nacra 17 goes foiling for European Championships

Click image for a larger image

The Nacra 17 Kiel event will be the first major outing for the foiling version, with newly-delivered catamarans for their crews.

The Olympic multihull is set to race their European Championships from 30 July to 4 August, marking the mixed multihull’s transition to full foiling for the Tokyo 2020 cycle.

Performance wise we’re seeing upwind foiling from 7-8 knots of breeze and down wind foiling from 6 knots, with teams able to carry on foiling downwind through lulls once up.

At the higher end of the wind range, we’re seeing boatspeeds of 18 knots upwind and almost 30 knots downwind.

The current entry list has 37 teams in the new configuration with a separate fleet of 17 teams using the original C-Boards.

The British squad entries, plus Chris Rashley are all in the foiler fleet.

British multihull pairings have seen a strong start to the Tokyo cycle in the old-style boats, with Rio Olympian Ben Saxton enjoying podium finishes with both Nicola Groves in Miami and current crew Katie Dabson at the World Cup Final, Santander.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet have picked up a hat-trick of international regatta medals this season, with a silver most recently at the Santander World Cup finale, while Tom Phipps and Nikki Boniface have also tasted podium success with silver at the Miami World Cup in January.

Podium Potential squad duo Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin complete the four British Sailing Team crews taking on the rest of the foiling Nacra fleet, with Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon also entered.

29 July 2017 8:57 GMT