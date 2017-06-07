Olympic
 

470 World titles to Poland and Australia

As expected the women's 470 World title went to Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska.

Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre finished second and the Slovenian pair Tina Mrak and Veronika Macaro were third.

It would have required Mills and McIntyre to win the medal race and Skrzypulec and Gliszczynska to have come last (10th) for them to overturn the 16 point advantage that the Polish pair had coming into the medal race

As it was Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Canreto of Spain won the medal race with Mills and McIntyre taking second. Skrzypulec and Gliszczynska were safe in seventh.

In the men's 470 championship Australia's Mat Belcher and Will Ryan started their medal race in second, but with just a one point difference.

They did everything that was needed by winning the race, while Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom could only finish seventh which meant that the Aussie pair take the world title by six points.

Third place went to David Bargehr and Lukas Mahr of Austria despite finishing ninth in the medal race, their job made easier by close challengers Deniz and Atas Cinar being OCS at the start.

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
15 July 2017 16:45 GMT

