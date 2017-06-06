470 World Championship - Medal race line-up

Click image for a larger image

Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska, have guaranteed themselves either gold or silver medal and sit on a 16 point advantage over Mills and McIntyre .

The British pair will be looking to attack the Polish whilst holding off the chasing Slovenian pair of Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol and the world #1 pair of Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen.

Both the Slovenians and Dutch can take out silver or bronze, or end the Championship in fourth.

So not an easy race for the brits and one that could all too easily end with nothing.

In the men's event the gold medal is a straight race off between the Swedish and Australians and whoever finishes ahead gets gold.

Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom have a one point lead from Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, while Austria’s Bargehr and Mahr, and Turkey's Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar are hunting down bronze.

470 Men - Medal Race competitors (72 entries)

1. Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTROM (SWE 349) - 35 pts

3. Mathew BELCHER/Will RYAN (AUS 11) - 36 pts

2. David BARGEHR/Lukas MÄHR (AUT 1) - 60 pts

5. Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR (TUR 890) - 68 pts

6. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRO (ITA 757) - 80 pts

7. Stuart MCNAY/David HUGHES (USA 1) - 80 pts

9. Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes (FRA79) - 81 pts

8. Zangjun XU/Chao WANG (CHN 067) - 89 pts

4. Paul SNOW-HANSEN/Daniel WILLCOX (NZL 2) - 93 pts

10. Panagiotis MANTIS/Pavlos KAGIALIS (GRE 1) - 96 pts

470 Women - Medal Race competitors (60 entries)

1. Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC/Irmina MRÓZEK GLISZCZYNSKA (POL 11) - 28 pts

2. Hannah MILLS/Eilidh MCINTYRE (GBR 321) - 44 pts

3. Tina MRAK/Veronika MACAROL (SLO 64) - 50 pts

4. Afrodite ZEGERS/Anneloes VAN VEEN (NED 1) - 55 pts

5. Barbara CORNUDELLA/Sara LOPEZ (ESP 14) - 70 pts

6. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Patricia CANTERO REINA (ESP 18) - 78 pts

7. Linda FAHRNI/Maja SIEGENTHALER (SUI 5) - 85 pts

8. Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER (GBR 7) - 85 pts

9. Shasha CHEN/Xufeng HUANG (CHN 0619) - 86 pts

10. Maria BOZI/Rafailina KLONARIDOU (GRE 216) - 89 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 July 2017 21:42 GMT