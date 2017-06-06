470 Worlds - Light winds derail British challenge

Click image for a larger image

Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre saw the gap to the leaders, Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek, increase to 13 points after they finished 11th in their gold fleet race.

Race winners were Germany’s Nadine Boehm and Ann-Christin Goliass who claimed their first race win. Second were Italy’s Elena Berta and Sveva Carraro, the 2017 470 European Championship silver medallists, with Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek in third.

The Polish pair have not won a race, but their scoring has been very consistant, with nothing worse than a third place.

The British pair have a possible three races left to reduce the gap to the leaders before the medal race.

In the men, Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom scored their discard, an 18th, but again have a very low scoreline with nothing worse than a third.

They now have a 15 point lead over David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr, with Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan now third.

Britain's Martin Wrigley and James Taylor are now 24th overall after a UFD Thursday.

470 Women - Leaders after 7 races (60 entries)

1. Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC/Irmina MRÓZEK GLISZCZYNSKA (POL 11) - 18 pts

2. Hannah MILLS/Eilidh MCINTYRE (GBR 321) - 31 pts

3. Tina MRAK/Veronika MACAROL (SLO 64) - 34 pts

4. Barbara CORNUDELLA/Sara LOPEZ (ESP 14) - 40 pts

5. Linda FAHRNI/Maja SIEGENTHALER (SUI 5) - 41 pts

6. Afrodite ZEGERS/Anneloes VAN VEEN (NED 1) - 46 pts

7. Xiaoli WANG/Haiyang GAO (CHN 1221) - 46 pts

8. Shasha CHEN/Xufeng HUANG (CHN 0619) - 51 pts

9. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Patricia CANTERO REINA (ESP 18) - 53 pts

10. Mengxi WEI/Ping ZHANG (CHN 621) – 62 pts

470 Men - Leaders after 8 races (72 entries)

1. Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTROM (SWE 349) - 12 pts

2. David BARGEHR/Lukas MÄHR (AUT 1) - 20 pts

3. Mathew BELCHER/Will RYAN (AUS 11) - 24pts

4. Paul SNOW-HANSEN/Daniel WILLCOX (NZL 2) - 43 pts

5. Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR (TUR 890) - 47 pts

6. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRO (ITA 757) - 48 pts

7. Stuart MCNAY/David HUGHES (USA 1) - 52 pts

8. Zangjun XU/Chao WANG (CHN 067) - 52 pts

9. Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes (FRA79) - 55 pts

10. Carl-Fredrik FOCK/Marcus DACKHAMMAR (SWE 350) - 56 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 July 2017 7:21 GMT