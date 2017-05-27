470 World Championships - Qualifying compete

Click image for a larger image

Mills and McIntyre finish the qualifier stage top of the leaderboard but their first day dominance was challenged and they start the final series just two points clear of Slovenia’s Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol.

Spain's Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero won the first yellow flight race with Mills and McIntyre in fifth, then Yahel Wallach and Shahar Tibi (ISR) the second with the British pair improving to third.

Overall the greater challenge comes from Shasha Chen and Xufeng Huang (CHN) who won the first blue flight, and Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes Van Veen (NED) who won the second.

But, perhaps the biggest threat is Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek who claimed two 2nd places and move to third overall.

In the men's event Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS) claimed their first win of the series in race 5 and hold onto second overall, on tiebreak over Austria’s David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr.

Top of the leaderboard are Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE) with an impressive 1,2,1,1,2 series scoreline.

470 Women - Leaders after 5 flight races (60 entries)

1. Hannah MILLS/Eilidh MCINTYRE (GBR 321) – 6 pts

2. Tina MRAK/Veronika MACAROL (SLO 64) – 8 pts

3. Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC/Irmina MRÓZEK GLISZCZYNSKA (POL 11) – 10 pts

4. Shasha CHEN/Xufeng HUANG (CHN 0619) – 14 pts

5. Xiaoli WANG/Haiyang GAO (CHN 1221) – 16 pts

6. Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER (GBR 7) – 17 pts

7. Afrodite ZEGERS/Anneloes VAN VEEN (NED 1) – 19 pts

8. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Patricia CANTERO REINA (ESP 18) – 20 pts

9. Maria BOZI/Rafailina KLONARIDOU (GRE 216) – 20 pts

10. Barbara CORNUDELLA/Sara LOPEZ (ESP 14) -25 pts

470 Men - Leaders after 5 flight races (72 entries)

1. Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTROM (SWE 349) – 5 pts

2. Mathew BELCHER/Will RYAN (AUS 11) – 10 pts

3. David BARGEHR/Lukas MÄHR (AUT 1) – 10 pts

4. Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes (FRA79) – 14 pts

5. Stuart MCNAY/David HUGHES (USA 1) – 17 pts

6. Paul SNOW-HANSEN/Daniel WILLCOX (NZL 2) – 19 pts

7. Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR (TUR 890) – 20 pts

8. Panagiotis MANTIS/Pavlos KAGIALIS (GRE 1) -20 pts

9. Zangjun XU/Chao WANG (CHN 067) – 21 pts

10. Malte WINKEL/Matti CIPRA (GER13) – 27 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 July 2017 19:24 GMT