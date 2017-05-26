Mills and McIntyre lead 470 World Championships

Click image for a larger image

Because the discard kicks in at the third race they are tied on two points with Slovenia’s Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol (-3,1,1) with Xiaoli Wang and Haiyang Gao (-11,2,2) in third.

It was also a good day for Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (2,-5,2) who are in fourth. Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart (6,-18,10) are in 21st place in the 60 strong fleet.

In the men's event, Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (1,-2,1) of Sweden lead by three points from Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (-4,4,1) with Deniz and Ates Cinar (-11,2,3) in third on the same points.

Britain's Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (7,16,-18) are 29th overall.

470 Women - Leaders after 3 flight races (60 entries)

1. Hannah MILLS/Eilidh MCINTYRE (GBR 321) - 2 pts

2. Tina MRAK/Veronika MACAROL (SLO 64) - 2 pts

3. Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER (GBR 7) - 4 pts

4. Xiaoli WANG/Haiyang GAO (CHN 1221) - 4 pts

5. Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC/Irmina MRÓZEK GLISZCZYNSKA (POL 11) - 6 pts

6. Afrodite ZEGERS/Anneloes VAN VEEN (NED 1) - 7 pts

7. Shasha CHEN/Xufeng HUANG (CHN 0619) - 8 pts

8. Cassandre BLANDIN/Aloïse RETORNAZ (FRA 22) - 9 pts

9. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Patricia CANTERO REINA (ESP 18) - 10 pts

10. Gil COHEN/Stav BROKMAN (ISR 311) - 10 pts

470 Men - Leaders after 3 flight races (72 entries)

1. Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTROM (SWE 349) 2 - pts

2. Mathew BELCHER/Will RYAN (AUS 11) 5 - pts

3. Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR (TUR 890) 5 - pts

4. Stuart MCNAY/David HUGHES (USA 1) 6 - pts

5. Panagiotis MANTIS/Pavlos KAGIALIS (GRE 1) 6 - pts

6. David BARGEHR/Lukas MÄHR (AUT 1) 6 - pts

7. Zangjun XU/Chao WANG (CHN 067) 9 - pts

8. Paul SNOW-HANSEN/Daniel WILLCOX (NZL 2) 9 - pts

9. Simon DIESCH/Philipp AUTENRIETH (GER 11) 9 - pts

10. Jordi XAMMAR/Nicolas RODRIGUEZ (ESP 44) 10 - pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

10 July 2017 20:14 GMT