Mills and McIntyre to go for 470 Worlds

The Rio Olympic Champion Mills has been trying her hand in the 49erFX class this season, but returned to the familiar 470 event, teaming up with McIntyre to take gold at the Spanish World Cup finale in June.

Mills will line up with McIntyre again for the six-day World Championship event at the city of Thessaloniki on Monday, where they will be among the 61 women’s crews in the hunt for the world title.

Also racing at the event will be World number four pairing Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter, while Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart will have their sights on the ten-boat medal race positions having come close at their previous two regattas.

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor, sixth at the World Cup Final at Santander, are the sole British entrants in the 77-boat 470 Men’s division.

7 July 2017 17:52 GMT