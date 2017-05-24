Kiel Week - Gold and Bronze for GBR

Click image for a larger image

In the 49er FX, Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey won gold, winning the Medal Race and beating Rio Olympic silver medallists – Alex Maloney and Molly Meech from New Zealand – into second place.

Third went to Enia Nincevic and Petar Cupac of Croatia. Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth GBR finished in 8th, Sophie Weguelin and Stephanie Orton GBR in 25th.

Britain's Jack Wetherell won the Laser medal race to finish with bronze in the men's Laser. Francesco Marrai of Italy took gold and Karl-Martin Rammo of Estonia the silver.

Australia's David Gilmour and Joel Turner won the Men’s 49er, winning comfortably ahead of Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski from Poland.

Another Australian crew, brothers Will and Sam Phillips took bronze. Best GBR were James Grummett and Daniel Budden at 23rd.

In the Finn event, Peter McCoy in 10th was the best placed GBR competitor. Gold went to Estonian Deniss Karpak by two points from Anders Pedersen NOR, just three points in front of Croatian Nenad Bugarin.

Silvia Zennaro of Italy took the women's Radial gold ahead of Turkey's Ecem Guzel and Nazli Cagla Donertas. Ellie Cumsty was best placed GBR in 20th.

The Nacra17 was won by Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz of Austria, second Jan Hauke Erichsen and Ann Kristin Wedemeyer GER and third Maksim Semenov and Alina Shchetinkina of Russia. Britain's Alex Philpott and Jess D-Arcy were tenth.

In the Men’s 470. Mat Belcher and Will Ryan AUS won the Medal Race and took the gold medal by 20 points ahead of the Russians, Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov. Aussies Will and Sam Phillips took bronze.

In the Women’s 470 gold went Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort GER coming second in the Medal Race to take gold ahead of Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska POL. Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Krasko GER were third.

All results here



G New

25 June 2017 21:58 GMT