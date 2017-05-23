World Cup Series Live Medal Races - Day 2

Second day of Medal Races this Sunday in Santander, Spain will bring Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series to a close.
The top ten racers now advance to Sunday's final live Medal Races for the Radial, Laser, 470 men and women and the Finn.
Final Medal Results:
Radial
1st BEL Evi Van Acker
2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert
3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom
Laser
1st FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz
2nd GER Philipp Buhl
3rd USA Charlie Buckingham
(5th GBR Nick Thompson)
British competitors in the medal races are:
Radial Women - No British competitor in this medal race. In first place is Evi Van Acker of Belgium with a 21 point lead.
Laser Men - Nick Thompson is in fifth place, Michael Beckett is seventh and Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini is tenth. Leader is Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France.
470 Men - Martin Wrigley and James Taylor are sixth. Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece are overall leaders.
470 Women - Should be a title for Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre who have a 13 point lead from Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen of the Netherlands. Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter are sixth.
Finn Men - Another medal race where GBR should feature on the podium. Ben Cornish is in second place, four points off leader Zsombor Berecz of Hungary. Ed Wright is in third and Henry Wetherell fifth.
Race schedule in UK time:
10:00 – Show start
10:10 – Laser Radial
10:55 – Laser
11:40 – 470 Men
12:25 – 470 Women
13:10 – Finn
Full results here
Gerald New - Sailweb
11 June 2017 9:05 GMT