Olympic
 

World Cup Series Live Medal Races - Day 2

Second day of Medal Races this Sunday in Santander, Spain will bring Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series to a close.

The top ten racers now advance to Sunday's final live Medal Races for the Radial, Laser, 470 men and women and the Finn.

Final Medal Results:

Radial
1st BEL Evi Van Acker
2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert
3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom

Laser
1st FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz
2nd GER Philipp Buhl
3rd USA Charlie Buckingham
(5th GBR Nick Thompson)

British competitors in the medal races are:

Radial Women - No British competitor in this medal race. In first place is Evi Van Acker of Belgium with a 21 point lead.

Laser Men - Nick Thompson is in fifth place, Michael Beckett is seventh and Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini is tenth. Leader is Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France.

470 Men - Martin Wrigley and James Taylor are sixth. Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece are overall leaders.

470 Women - Should be a title for Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre who have a 13 point lead from Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen of the Netherlands. Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter are sixth.

Finn Men - Another medal race where GBR should feature on the podium. Ben Cornish is in second place, four points off leader Zsombor Berecz of Hungary. Ed Wright is in third and Henry Wetherell fifth.

Race schedule in UK time:
10:00 – Show start
10:10 – Laser Radial
10:55 – Laser
11:40 – 470 Men
12:25 – 470 Women
13:10 – Finn

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
11 June 2017 9:05 GMT

Related articles

World Cup Series Live Medal Races - Day 2 11 June 2017 9:05
World Cup Series Live Medal Races 10 June 2017 13:35
Olympic sailing competitor numbers reduced 9 June 2017 16:48
World Cup Series Final - GBR lead in Finn, 49er and 470 9 June 2017 6:46
World Cup Finals - Day 2 results 7 June 2017 18:27
World Cup Finals - Day 1 results 6 June 2017 21:00
GBR head to World Cup Final in Santander 31 May 2017 10:14
Medal day at Delta Lloyd Regatta 27 May 2017 21:57
Gold for Elliot Hanson at Delta Lloyd Regatta 26 May 2017 22:20
Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3 25 May 2017 18:08
Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 2 24 May 2017 21:37
Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 1 23 May 2017 18:18


Latest






















UK Hosted