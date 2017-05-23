World Cup Series Live Medal Races

The top ten racers now advance to Saturday's live Medal Races for the RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Kiteboarding.

Final Medal Results:

Nacra17

1st ESP Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pacheco

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet

3rd GBR Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson

49er Men

1st GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

2nd POL Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski

3rd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell

49erFX Women

1st BRA Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena Kunze

2nd GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

3rd FRA Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois

British competitors in the medal races are:

49er Men - James Peters and Fynn Sterritt start in pole position, just a point ahead of the Polish pair Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell are in the bronze medal position. Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas are in sixth place.

49erFX Women - Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are in second place behind Brazilians Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena Kunze. Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth are in fourth.

Nacra 17 Mixed - Fernando Echávarri and Tara Pacheco (ESP) are 18 points clear and should seal gold.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet, Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface and Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti are split by six points and will go for the two remaining podium places.

Also starting, Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson are fifth, Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon Giovannetti seventh and ninth are Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin.

RS:X Men - Tom Squires starts in sixth place. Kiran Badloe (NED) has a 16-point advantage over Louis Giard (FRA) who in turn is eight points clear of Shahar Zubari (ISR).

RS:X Women - Brazil's Patricia Freitas has a 20-point lead over China's Yunxiu Lu, and just needs to stay out of trouble in the Medal Race to confirm gold.

Emma Wilson and Izzy Hamilton are in seventh and ninth respectively.

Formula Kite - France's Nico Parlier is 27 points clear of Britain's Guy Bridge. Only a disaster will see Parlier lose his grasp on the gold medal. Defending World Cup Series Final Champion Oliver Bridge is third overall.

Race schedule in UK time :

10:00 – Show start

10:10 – Nacra 17

10:50 – 49er

11:30 – 49erFX

12:10 – RS:X Men

12:50 – RS:X Women

13:28 – Kiteboarding x 3 races

