World Cup Series Final - GBR lead in Finn, 49er and 470

Ed Wright continues to lead in the Finn. Ben Cornish (4,1) moves into second and Deniss Karpak (EST)is third. Henry Wetherell is fifth.

In the women's 470, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (1,2) have a five point lead from Holland's Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen. Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (2,4) are third.

In the men's event, Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece lead by seven points from David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr of Austria. Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (6,9) are now fourth.

In the 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (2,3,2) take a four point ahead ofDylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (1,4,6). Third are Lukasz Przybtek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland.

In the women's 49erFX, Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil are new leaders, one point ahead of Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (1,1,6).

Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois of France are third, with Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth (3,5,5) now fourth.

In the Laser, Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France keeps the lead with Charlie Buckingham of the USA in second and Philipp Buhl of Germany third.

Nick Thompson (6,15) drops to seventh and Michael Beckett (18,5) is now fifth.

In the Nacra17 Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco of Spain lead, nine points clear of Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface (4,1,5) and third John Gimson and Anna Burnet (11,2,2).

Evi Van Acker of Belgium leads in the Radial ahead of Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom. Georgina Povall (15,18) is 18th.

In the men's RS:X Kiran Badloe of Holland leads from Louis Giard of France. Tom Squires (11,15,4) is seventh.

In the RS:X women, Patricia Freitas of Brazil still leads from Yunxiu Lu of China. Emma Wilson (4,9,4) is fourth.

In Formula Kite, Nicolas Parlier of France leads, Riccardo Andrea Leccese of Italy is second and Oliver Bridge third.

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 June 2017 6:46 GMT