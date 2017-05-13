World Cup Finals - Day 2 results

Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface - Click image for a larger image

Ed Wright leads in the Finn by 3 points from Zsombor Berecz of Hungary, Ben Cornish is now third, Henry Wetherell sixth.

In the women's 470, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre had back-to-back wins to lead from Holland's Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen.

In the men's event, Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece also took two wins and the overall lead. Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (2,4) are now third.

Lukasz Przybtek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland keep their lead in the 49er, but only by one point from James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (2,7,4) with Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell adding two wins to rocket into third overall.

In the women's 49erFX, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (3,2,1) take the lead ahead of Martine Soffiatti Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil. Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth (9,4,7) drop to fifth.

In the Laser, Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France keeps the lead with Charlie Buckingham of the USA in second and Philipp Buhl of Germany third.

Nick Thompson (13,2) stays in fourth. Michael Beckett (8,10) drops to sixth.

Evi Van Acker of Belgium takes the lead in the Radial ahead of Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom. Georgina Povall (UFD,21) is 16th.

Five Brits in the top 10 of the Nacra17, but it is Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco of Spain who lead. Second are Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface (3,4,6) and third Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti.

Nicolas Parlier of France - Click image for a larger image

In the men's RS:X Tom Squires (3,7,5) has pulled up to sixth. Kiran Badloe of Holland is the new leader with three wins.Dan Wilson (17,16,17) is now 11th.

In the RS:X women, Patricia Freitas of Brazil still leads. Emma Wilson won the second race (8,1,11) and moves to fifth.

In Formula Kite, Guy Bridge is second behind Nicolas Parlier of France, with Oliver Bridge now up into third after a string of wins.

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 June 2017 18:27 GMT