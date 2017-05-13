World Cup Finals - Day 1 results

Click image for a larger image

A good day for Team GBR competitors, with Henry Wetherell (1,7) and Ed Wright (5,3) tied for the lead in the Finn.

While James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (14,2,3) second behind Lukasz Przybtek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland in the 49er.

In the women's 49erFX, Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth (2,8,2) are also in second, behind Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz of Argentina.

In the women's 470, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (2,5) are in third, behind Spain's Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara Lopez. In the men's event, Japan's Ryo Imamura and Jumpei Hokazono lead. Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (4,7) are fourth.

Michael Beckett (2,6) is third in the Laser with Nick Thompson (11,3) fourth. Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France leads with Charlie Buckingham of the USA in second.

Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco of Spain lead the Nacra17. Second are John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4,1,3) and third are Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface (2,3,2).

RS:X men, Mateo Sanz Lanz of Switzerland leads. Daniel Wilson (7,3,6) is sixth. In the women, Patricia Freitas of Brazil leads. Emma Wilson (18,3,4) is sixth.

In Formula Kite, Guy Bridge is second behind Nicolas Parlier of France.

