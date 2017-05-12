GBR head to World Cup Final in Santander

49erFX Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey - Click image for a larger image

The Santander event will complete the short 2017 World Cup Series comprising of two events: Miami, USA and Hyères, FRA.

The 2017/18 World Cup Series will start in October 2017 with an event in Gamagori, Japan, followed by Miami, USA and Hyères, FRA in 2018.

All Olympic Rio 2016 medallists qualified automatically for the 2017 World Cup Final, but some will be otherwise engaged with the 35th America's Cup event in Bermuda.

Gold medallists, Dorian van Rysselberghe (NED), Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (BRA), Hannah Mills (GBR) and Marit Bouwmeester (NED) are expected to be in Santander.

Britain's Hannah Mills, who has switched to the 49erFX, is temporarily back in the 470 class for the event, sailing with Eilidh McIntyre.

Racing at the 2017 World Cup Final in Santander will commence on Tuesday 6 June with the Medal Races on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June.

Other listed British entries include:

470 Men - Martin Wrigley and James Taylor.

470 Women - Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter.

49er Men - Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas.

49erFX Women - Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

Finn Men - Henry Wetherell, Ben Cornish, Peter McCoy, Ed Wright.

Laser Men - Lorenzo Chiavarini, Nick Thompson, Michael Beckett, Jack Wetherell.

Radial Women - Georgina Povall.

RS:X Women - Isobel Hamilton, Emma Wilson.

RS:X Men - Tom Squires, Dan Wilson.

IKA Formula Kite Women - Stephanie Bridge.

IKA Formula Kite Men - Oliver Bridge, Guy Bridge.

Nacra 17 Mixed - Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson, Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, Chris Rashley and Laura Giovannetti, Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin.

Gerald New - Sailweb

31 May 2017 10:14 GMT