Medal day at Delta Lloyd Regatta

Final day of the 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta at Medemblik where some new formats for the 49er, 49erFX and the RS:X were tested.

Dorian van Rijsselberghe - Click image for a larger image

The new format in the RS:X made the finals really exciting with a winner takes all series.

Dorian van Rijsselberghe of Holland took gold, Oël Pouliquen from France the silver and Italian Matteo Evangelisti the bronze. Britain's Samuel Sills finished ninth.

In the 49er class Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany took gold ahead of Jorge Lima and José Luis Costa of Portugal, with third Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany.

Chris Taylor and Sam Batten of Britain were seventh.

In the mixed fleet 49erFX, Croatian Enia Nincevic and Peiar Cupac secured the gold. Tne Netherlands Bekkering and Kisters’ only job was to watch the British John Pink and Sophie Ainsworth and with a fourth place in the final race, they secured their silver medal.

The Laser Radial stuck with the standard medal race format. Japan's Manami Doi won the gold medal. Second place went to Mari Bouwmeester with Silvia Zennaro third. Britain's Alison Young was 16th.

In the 2.4mR, the overall winner of all 10 races was Britain's Megan Pascoe. Carol Dugdale was second and Dutchman Dirk Jan Broertjes third.

Gerald New - Sailweb
27 May 2017 21:57 GMT

