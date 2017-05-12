Gold for Elliot Hanson at Delta Lloyd Regatta

Elliot Hanson won gold in the Laser after some close racing in the medal race.

First lap was a bit shaky, but a good last two laps with good speed sealed a sixth place and enough to take gold.

Second place went to Charlie Buckingham (USA) and third place to Matt Wearn (Australia) who made a great come back after a tough day yesterday.

Two generals before the 470 got start. The Russians, Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov immediately took the lead to secure gold.

Afrodite Kyranakou with Anneloes van Veen of the Netherlands eventually took silver and the Italians Matteo Capurro with Matteo Puppo the bronze medal.

In the 49erFX it is the Croatian team with Enia Nincevic and Peiar Cupac leading. Second are Annemiek Bekkering and Jeske Kisters of Holland. John Pink and Sophie Ainsworth are now third, with Hannah Mills and Alain Sign two points back in fourth.

Japan’s, Manami Doi leads the Radial by 18 points from Marit Bouwmeester (1,1) of Holland with third Silvia Zennaro third. Britain's Alison Young (19,19) is down in 18th.

In the RS:X, Holland's Kiran Badloe leads from Britain's Sam Sills. If I understand correctly they now race a sudden death final series, with points at zero.

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 May 2017 22:20 GMT