Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3

Another day with light wind conditions at the Delta Lloyd Regatta where Elliot Hanson keeps his lead of the Laser and Hannah Mills and Alain Sign step up in the 49erFX.

Elliot Hanson (9,2) leads Croatia’s Tony Stipanovic by just one point, while Pavlos Kontides, from Cyprus, is in third. There are three more races Friday with the medal race in the evening.

Japan’s, Manami Doi (5,1), is leading the Radial with Tatiana Drozdovskaya of Belerus second and Emma Plasschaert of belgium third.

Some top names are struggling, Marit Bouwmeester is ninth, Alison Young (30,24) down in 15th.

Hannah Mills (2,3,2) is proving a quick learner with Alain Sign in the 49erFX, now in third place. Croatia's Enia Nincecvic and Peiar Cupac are leading by seven points from
Annemiek Bekkering and Jeske Kisters of Holland.

In the RS:X, Holland's Kiran Badloe leads from Dorian van Rijsselberghe. Britain's Sam Sills is third.

The Germans, Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf, are leading the 49er field after nine races. Te British pair Chris Taylor and Sam Batten are eighth, and Gillies Munro and Dan Harris tenth.

Russia's Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov lead the mixed 470 fleet, two pionts ahead of the Dutch Anneloes van Veen and Afrodite Kyranakou.

Gerald New - Sailweb
25 May 2017 18:08 GMT

