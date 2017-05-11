Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 2

Click image for a larger image

Australia's Matt Wearne (3,1) had the best of the Laser to place second behind Elliot Hanson (4,5) overall after four races. Luke Elliott of Australia is third.

John Pink and Sophie Ainsworth (5,8,26) racing in the mixed fleet 49erFX, ruined their day with a black flag in the third race and are second behind Croatia's Enia Nincecvic and a Crew (13,4,2). Third are Dewi Couvert and Annette Duetz (3,14,4) of Holland.

Britain's Hannah Mills, who is trying the 49erFX after winning Olympic gold in the 470, sailing with Alain Sign, had a better day (7,5,1) finishing with a landmark race win. They are in sixth overall.

In the women's Radial, Alison Young had a very different day, her 12 -10 dropping her from the lead to sixth overall.

Emma Plasschaert (2,7) of Belgium, takes the Radial lead ahead of Tatiana Drozdovskaya (1,5). Marit Bouwmeester (20,10) of Holland also took a drop, from third to 12th overall.

Megan Pascoe took her run of wins to four in the 2.4mR races, to lead from Carol Dugdale with Nev Millard third . . . all GBR.

In the men's RS:X, Holland's Dorian van Rysselburghe (4,1,10) had a tougher day but retains a two point lead from countryman Kiran Badloe (2,2,11). Sam Sills (8,9,16) drops from third to seventh.

In the men's 49er, Jorge Lima and José Luis Costa (6,2,3) of Portugal move into the lead with Yannick Lefebvre and Tom Pelsmaekers of Belgium winning two of the three races to take second.



Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel of Germany won the other 49er race and are third overall. Britain's Gillies Munro and Dan Harris (3,29,13) are eighth, Chris Taylor and Sam Batten are ninth.

In the mixed fleet 470 event, Afrodite Kyranakou and Anneloes van Veen (4,3) of Holland take the overall lead. Second are Nikolaus KampelMuhler and Thomas Czajka of Austria. No GBR entry.

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 May 2017 16:44 GMT