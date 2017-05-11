Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 1

The decent breeze in Medemblik propelled British competitors to the top of the Radial and 49erFX leaderboards.

Alison Young won both of her heats in the Radial event and leads from Emma Plasschaert (1,3) of Belgium, in third is Marit Bouwmeester (5,1) of Holland.

The 49erFX is being sailed as an open event, thus the mixed crew of John Pink and Sophie Ainsworth (1,3,1) lead from Croatia's Enia Nincecvic and a Crew (2,1,6), with Dewi Couvert and Annette Duetz (8,2,2) of Holland third.

In the men's Laser, Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus won his two heats and leads from Elliot Hanson (2,1) with third Jean Baptiste Bernaz (3,2) of France. Australian Matt Wearn (4,4) is sixth.

Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf (3,5,1) lead the men's 49er. Second are Jorge Lima and José Luis Costa (2,4,4) of Portugal, with third Jakob Meggendorfer and ndreas Spranger (4,2,5) of Germany.

Britain's Chris Taylor and Sam Batten (14,7,8) are in sixth, Gillies Munro and Dan Harris (17,8,9) are ninth.

In the men's RS:X, Holland's Dorian van Rysselburghe won all three races to take a three point lead from countryman Kiran Badloe (2,2,2) with Sam Sills (3,8,4) in third.

Megan Pascoe won the two opening 2.4mR races, to lead from Nev Millard (2,3) with Holland's Cor de Graaff (4,2) third.

In the mixed fleet 470 event, Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov of Russia won the first twp races. They lead from Italy's Matteo Capurro and Matteo Puppo (2,2) with third Afrodite Kyranakou and Anneloes van Veen (3,3) of Holland. No GBR entry.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

23 May 2017 17:41 GMT