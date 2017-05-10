Delta Lloyd Regatta opens today

Megan Pascoe - Click image for a larger image

The event has had to drop some events, the Nacra17, Finn and RS:X woman are cancelled, and in the 470 the men amd women will race in a combined fleet.

In the 49erFX they seem to be allowing mixed crews, with Britain fielding: Hannah Mills with Alain Sign, Henry Lloyd Williams with Eleanor Aldridge and John Pink with Sophie Ainsworth.

In addition to the Olympic classes the 2.4mR will race, Britain's Megan Pascoe who won the 2.4 Metre sailing World Championships last year, is entered.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here





Gerald New - Sailweb

23 May 2017 7:55 GMT