Finn Europeans - The Medal series video

Medal race highlights and interviews from the sixth and final day of racing in Marseille for the Finn European Championships.

After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in the Finn class.

Ed Wright and Ben Cornish of Great Britain, both survived the Semi-Final to meet Lobert in the Final and secured silver and bronze.

Henry Wetherell made it three medals for Great Britain by winning the U23 European Championship.

Arkadiy Kistanov of Russia took silver and Oskari Muhonen of Finland won the bronze.

Finn 2017 European Championship

1st FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert
2nd GBR 11 Edward Wright
3rd GBR 91 Ben Cornish

Robert Deaves
14 May 2017 7:10 GMT

