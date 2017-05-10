Finn Europeans - The Medal series video

After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in the Finn class.

Ed Wright and Ben Cornish of Great Britain, both survived the Semi-Final to meet Lobert in the Final and secured silver and bronze.

Henry Wetherell made it three medals for Great Britain by winning the U23 European Championship.

Arkadiy Kistanov of Russia took silver and Oskari Muhonen of Finland won the bronze.

Finn 2017 European Championship

1st FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert

2nd GBR 11 Edward Wright

3rd GBR 91 Ben Cornish

Robert Deaves

14 May 2017 7:10 GMT