RS:X Europeans in dramatic finish

Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (Poland) - Click image for a larger image

It was certainly dramatic, but it was also emotional with fists pumping with joy or sailors slumping onto their board with despair as they crossed the line.

In the RS:X Senior women event: The Final was a 6 minute race between the top three.

Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (Poland) and Stefania Elfutina (Russia) had a drag race out to the right had side, Hei Man Chan (Hong Kong) having essentially eliminated herself from gold with a poor start.

Noceti-Klepacka won the race to the top mark and extended around the two laps to take the win and the Championship, Elfutina followed in silver position and Chan in bronze.

In the RS:X Senior men event: The Final was a thriller.

A split start with Byron Kokkalanis (Greece) and Frenchman Louis Giard heading right, Mattia Camboni (Italy) heading left.

Initially looking like the experience of Kokkalanis and Giard would pay off as they came into the top mark, however Camboni came in fast and split the two boards, with Giard losing out and rounding third after Kokkalanis and Camboni.

Giard choose his downwind leg perfectly and closed the gap and attached hard on the second upwind, surprising everyone but the home crowd to round first and lead down the run. Giard took the win, Kokkalanis silver and Camboni bronze.

In the two RS:X Youth events:

In the girls Final, Yarden Isaak (Israel) turned on the after-boosters and led the fleet the whole way round to claim gold. Alessandra Papitto (Italy) was second and Emma Le Clech (France) third.

In the boys Final race Luca di Tomassi (Italy) lead from start to finish and claim gold. A fitting finish to a week of leading the fleet. Babtiste Grall (France) came in silver and Yoav Cohen (Israel) third.



G New

13 May 2017 21:29 GMT