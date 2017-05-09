Finn final day action on hold

Final race 10 completed for the Finn fleet - Provisional Leaders :

1st NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders

2nd NED 89 HEINER Nicholas

3rd EST 2 KARPAK Deniss

4th HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor

5th RUS 4 DEIEV Evgenii

6th GBR 11 Ed Wright

7th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry

8th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan

9th SWE 33 SALMINEN Max

10th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis



Day five of Finn Europeans was an action packed one with a range of conditions in Marseille, France.

This highlights video features interviews with Zsombor Berecz (HUN) and the current leader, Jonathan Lobert (FRA).

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 May 2017 9:27 GMT