Olympic
 

Finn final day action on hold

Saturday is Finals day in Marseille and fleet was under AP onshore.

Final race 10 completed for the Finn fleet - Provisional Leaders :
1st NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders
2nd NED 89 HEINER Nicholas
3rd EST 2 KARPAK Deniss
4th HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor
5th RUS 4 DEIEV Evgenii
6th GBR 11 Ed Wright
7th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry
8th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan
9th SWE 33 SALMINEN Max
10th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis

Day five of Finn Europeans was an action packed one with a range of conditions in Marseille, France.

This highlights video features interviews with Zsombor Berecz (HUN) and the current leader, Jonathan Lobert (FRA).

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
13 May 2017 9:27 GMT

Related articles

Finn final day action on hold 13 May 2017 9:27
Finn Europeans - Lobert leads into final day 12 May 2017 20:25
470 Europeans - Evening racing 12 May 2017 19:56
RS:X Finalists are decided for Saturday's racing 12 May 2017 16:57
470 get some racing in Monaco 11 May 2017 18:09
A frustrating day ashore at RS:X Europeans 11 May 2017 17:40
No racing at Finn Euros on Day 4 11 May 2017 15:49
470 Europeans - Just the one race in Monaco 10 May 2017 19:15
FInn Europeans - Day 3 - Back to the top for Ed Wright 10 May 2017 17:03
470 European Championships - Day 2 Fock and Dackhanmar lead 9 May 2017 21:48
RS:X European Championship - Day 2 van Russelberge takes lead 9 May 2017 18:21
Finn Europeans - Cornish is new leader 9 May 2017 16:06


Latest






















UK Hosted