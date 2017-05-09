Finn final day action on hold

Saturday is Finals day in Marseille and fleet was under AP onshore.
Final race 10 completed for the Finn fleet - Provisional Leaders :
1st NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders
2nd NED 89 HEINER Nicholas
3rd EST 2 KARPAK Deniss
4th HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor
5th RUS 4 DEIEV Evgenii
6th GBR 11 Ed Wright
7th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry
8th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan
9th SWE 33 SALMINEN Max
10th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis
Day five of Finn Europeans was an action packed one with a range of conditions in Marseille, France.
This highlights video features interviews with Zsombor Berecz (HUN) and the current leader, Jonathan Lobert (FRA).
Gerald New - Sailweb
13 May 2017 9:27 GMT