Finn final day action - Lobert is new champion

Jonathan Lobert wins 2017 Finn Europeans. ED Wright takes Silver and Ben Cornish the bronze.

Britain's Henry Wetherell wins under23 title at Finn Europeans Saturday

After semi-final Ed Wright and Ben Cornish join the other top three in the five boat senior Finn final.

1 FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan

2 GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward

3 GBR 91 CORNISH Ben

4 HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor

5 NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders

Final race 10 completed - Provisional Overall Race Leaders :

1st NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders

2rd FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan

3rd HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor

4th GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward

5th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan

6th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis

7th NED 89 HEINER Nicholas

8th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican

9th GBR 91 CORNISH Ben

10th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 May 2017 9:27 GMT