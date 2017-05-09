Olympic
 

Finn final day action - Lobert is new champion

Saturday is Finals day in Marseille and fleet was under AP onshore. Race 10 now decided and racing moves to final series . . .

Jonathan Lobert - Click image for a larger image

Jonathan Lobert wins 2017 Finn Europeans. ED Wright takes Silver and Ben Cornish the bronze.

Britain's Henry Wetherell wins under23 title at Finn Europeans Saturday

After semi-final Ed Wright and Ben Cornish join the other top three in the five boat senior Finn final.
1 FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan
2 GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward
3 GBR 91 CORNISH Ben
4 HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor
5 NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders

Final race 10 completed - Provisional Overall Race Leaders :

1st NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders
2rd FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan
3rd HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor
4th GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward
5th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan
6th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis
7th NED 89 HEINER Nicholas
8th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican
9th GBR 91 CORNISH Ben
10th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry

Gerald New - Sailweb
13 May 2017 9:27 GMT

