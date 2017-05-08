Olympic
 

Finn Europeans - Lobert leads into final day

Jonathan Lobert of France takes the lead at the Finn Europeans in Marseille after winning two races on Friday.

Click image for a larger image

Lobart moved into the lead with a consistant performance (1,8,1) in the challenging conditions.

Zsombor Berecz of Hungary picked up a win in the second race of the day to finish third overall behind Anders Pedersen of Norway.

Ed Wright (11,13,17) of Britain sits in fourth, one point off the podium.

Finn - 2017 Open European Championship after 9 races (62 entries)

1st FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan 4.0 4.0 8.0 2.0 10.0 13.0 1.0 8.0 1.0 38 pts
2nd NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders 5.0 5.0 4.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 14.0 10.0 3.0 47 pts
3rd HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor 2.0 10.0 2.0 18.0 15.0 9.0 9.0 1.0 15.0 63 pts
4th GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward 1.0 1.0 63.0 1.0 17.0 3.0 11.0 13.0 17.0 64 pts
5th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan 11.0 6.0 37.0 24.0 7.0 1.0 8.0 4.0 20.0 81 pts
6th CRO 52 BUGARIN Nenad 21.0 3.0 7.0 5.0 21.0 43.0 18.0 6.0 5.0 86 pts
7th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis 14.0 7.0 6.0 10.0 25.0 5.0 10.0 24.0 10
10.0 86 pts
8th GBR 91 CORNISH Ben 3.0 8.0 1.0 14.0 3.0 52.0 6.0 20.0 36.0 91 pts
9th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican 16.0 24.0 5.0 19.0 6.0 12.0 7.0 28
28.0 11.0 100 pts
10th CRO 1 OLUJIC Josip 24.0 9.0 18.0 3.0 30.0 2.0 63.0 9.0 7.0 102 pts
11th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry 7.0 14.0 38.0 6.0 1.0 23.0 16.0 15.0 21.0 103 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
12 May 2017 20:25 GMT

Related articles

Finn Europeans - Lobert leads into final day 12 May 2017 20:25
470 Europeans - Evening racing 12 May 2017 19:56
RS:X Finalists are decided for Saturday's racing 12 May 2017 16:57
470 get some racing in Monaco 11 May 2017 18:09
A frustrating day ashore at RS:X Europeans 11 May 2017 17:40
No racing at Finn Euros on Day 4 11 May 2017 15:49
470 Europeans - Just the one race in Monaco 10 May 2017 19:15
FInn Europeans - Day 3 - Back to the top for Ed Wright 10 May 2017 17:03
470 European Championships - Day 2 Fock and Dackhanmar lead 9 May 2017 21:48
RS:X European Championship - Day 2 van Russelberge takes lead 9 May 2017 18:21
Finn Europeans - Cornish is new leader 9 May 2017 16:06
Awsome start for Wright at Finn Europeans 8 May 2017 22:15


Latest






















UK Hosted