Finn Europeans - Lobert leads into final day

Lobart moved into the lead with a consistant performance (1,8,1) in the challenging conditions.

Zsombor Berecz of Hungary picked up a win in the second race of the day to finish third overall behind Anders Pedersen of Norway.

Ed Wright (11,13,17) of Britain sits in fourth, one point off the podium.

Finn - 2017 Open European Championship after 9 races (62 entries)

1st FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan 4.0 4.0 8.0 2.0 10.0 13.0 1.0 8.0 1.0 38 pts

2nd NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders 5.0 5.0 4.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 14.0 10.0 3.0 47 pts

3rd HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor 2.0 10.0 2.0 18.0 15.0 9.0 9.0 1.0 15.0 63 pts

4th GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward 1.0 1.0 63.0 1.0 17.0 3.0 11.0 13.0 17.0 64 pts

5th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan 11.0 6.0 37.0 24.0 7.0 1.0 8.0 4.0 20.0 81 pts

6th CRO 52 BUGARIN Nenad 21.0 3.0 7.0 5.0 21.0 43.0 18.0 6.0 5.0 86 pts

7th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis 14.0 7.0 6.0 10.0 25.0 5.0 10.0 24.0 10

10.0 86 pts

8th GBR 91 CORNISH Ben 3.0 8.0 1.0 14.0 3.0 52.0 6.0 20.0 36.0 91 pts

9th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican 16.0 24.0 5.0 19.0 6.0 12.0 7.0 28

28.0 11.0 100 pts

10th CRO 1 OLUJIC Josip 24.0 9.0 18.0 3.0 30.0 2.0 63.0 9.0 7.0 102 pts

11th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry 7.0 14.0 38.0 6.0 1.0 23.0 16.0 15.0 21.0 103 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 May 2017 20:25 GMT