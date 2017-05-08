Finn Europeans - Lobert leads into final day

Jonathan Lobert of France takes the lead at the Finn Europeans in Marseille after winning two races on Friday.
Lobart moved into the lead with a consistant performance (1,8,1) in the challenging conditions.
Zsombor Berecz of Hungary picked up a win in the second race of the day to finish third overall behind Anders Pedersen of Norway.
Ed Wright (11,13,17) of Britain sits in fourth, one point off the podium.
Finn - 2017 Open European Championship after 9 races (62 entries)
1st FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan 4.0 4.0 8.0 2.0 10.0 13.0 1.0 8.0 1.0 38 pts
2nd NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders 5.0 5.0 4.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 14.0 10.0 3.0 47 pts
3rd HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor 2.0 10.0 2.0 18.0 15.0 9.0 9.0 1.0 15.0 63 pts
4th GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward 1.0 1.0 63.0 1.0 17.0 3.0 11.0 13.0 17.0 64 pts
5th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan 11.0 6.0 37.0 24.0 7.0 1.0 8.0 4.0 20.0 81 pts
6th CRO 52 BUGARIN Nenad 21.0 3.0 7.0 5.0 21.0 43.0 18.0 6.0 5.0 86 pts
7th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis 14.0 7.0 6.0 10.0 25.0 5.0 10.0 24.0 10
10.0 86 pts
8th GBR 91 CORNISH Ben 3.0 8.0 1.0 14.0 3.0 52.0 6.0 20.0 36.0 91 pts
9th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican 16.0 24.0 5.0 19.0 6.0 12.0 7.0 28
28.0 11.0 100 pts
10th CRO 1 OLUJIC Josip 24.0 9.0 18.0 3.0 30.0 2.0 63.0 9.0 7.0 102 pts
11th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry 7.0 14.0 38.0 6.0 1.0 23.0 16.0 15.0 21.0 103 pts
