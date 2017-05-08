470 Europeans - Evening racing

Zegers and Van Veen of Holland - Click image for a larger image

Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes Van Veen of Holland keep their lead in the 470 Women, and have done enough to guarantee themselves a medal, with just the colour to be decided.

Italy’s Berta and Carraro and Poland’s Skrzypulec and Ogar are close in 2nd and 3rd, but there is no medal guarantee for them.

Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter had a sixth and are fourth overall, eight points off a podium place.

In 470 men’s, Malaysia’s Norizan and Aziz led for most of the race, before being overhauled by Australia’s Belcher and Ryan, to now sit just one point off the French pair of Pirouelle and Mion.

Series leaders Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar of Sweden sailed a safe race, finishing 3rd to hold a nine point overall lead. The medals are still wide open though.

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 May 2017 19:56 GMT