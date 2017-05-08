RS:X Finalists are decided for Saturday's racing

Click image for a larger image

After Friday's racing all previous scores are deleted and any of the top 12 will have the chance to be European Champion after three further races on Saturday.

In the men's event, Holland's Dorian van Russelberge (3,29,19) slipped to second, three points behind Giard.

Wonwoo Cho (8,2,7) of S. Korea is third a further point back.

Britain's Tom Squires (9,1,14) won the second race and is now eighth overall, while Sam Sills (25,49,17) finished the day in 11th.

In the women's event, Maja Dziarnowska of Poland is the leader after a 2, 2, 5 scoreline, four points ahead of Lilian de Geus of Holland, with Zofia Noceti-Klepacka Poland in third.

Britain's Isobel Hamilton (17,19,26) dropped to 12th overall, so gets to race on the final day.

RS:X Men - Open European Championship after 8 races (55 entries)

1st FRA 1 GIARD Louis (FRALG33) 32 pts

2nd NED 8 VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian (NEDDV4) 35 pts

3rd KOR 141 CHO Wonwoo (KORWC4) 36 pts

4th ISR 21 MASHIAH Nimrod (ISRNM1) 40 pts

5th ITA 60 BENEDETTI Daniele (ITADB41) 42 pts

6th NED 9 BADLOE Kiran (NEDKB8) 43.3 pts

7th POL 182 TARNOWSKI Pawel (POLPT4) 47 pts

8th DEN 158 FLEISCHER Sebastian (DENSF4) 48 pts

9th GBR 2 SUIRES Tom (GBRTS53) 50 pts

10th GRE 8 KOKKALANIS Byron (GREBK1) 54 pts

11th GBR 60 SILLS Samuel (GBRSS56) 74 pts

12th ISR 11 ZUBARI Shahar (ISRSZ1) 75 pts

RS:X Women - Open European Championship after 7 races (108 entries)

1st POL 7 DZIARNOWSKA Maja (F1990) 20 pts

2nd NED 3 DE GEUS Lilian (F1991) 24 pts

3rd POL 8 NOCETI-KLEPACKA Zofia (F1986) 27 pts

4th HKG 5 CHAN Hei Man (F1991) 38 pts

5th FRA 57 NOESMOEN Helene (F1992) 39 pts

6th ITA 46 TARTAGLINI Flavia (F1985) 43 pts

7th HKG 11 LO Sin lam sonia (F1992) 51 pts

8th RUS 1 ELFUTINA Stefania (F1997) 64 pts

9th ISR 32 SPYCHAKOV Katy (F1999) 74 pts

10th ESP 5 ALABAU NEIRA Marina (F1985) 78 pts

11th BRA 2 FREITAS Patricia (F1986) 83 pts

12th GBR 30 HAMILTON Isobel (F1992) 87 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

12 May 2017 16:57 GMT