470 get some racing in Monaco





Racing was postponed in the morning as the waves of up to 4 metres and average wind speed of 25 knots, with gusts up to 32 knots, was a volatile combination.

Racing finally got underway when the wind had dropped to 22-23, with gusts of 25 knots. The wind continued to decrease to around 20 knots for the second race of the day.

In the women's event, Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes Van Veen of Holland racked up a 2-1, leading and tied on 46 points with Poland's Agnieszka Skrzupulec and Jolanta Ogar (4-7).

In third place are Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter after a 9-6 and just two ponits of the leaders.

Very much on the pace were the Spanish pair, Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero with a 1-4 and now in 7th place overall.

470 Women - Leaders - Provisional Results after 7 races

1st NED 1 Afrodite ZEGERS and Anneloes VAN VEEN 11 8 38 18 6 2 1 46 pts

2nd POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR 18 2 11 9 13 4 7 46 pts

3rd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 10 1 29 13 9 9 6 48 pts

4th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Nina AMIR 2 15 1 36 1 27 5 51 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Sveva CARRARO 14 18 5 3 2 DNC 9 51 pts

6th ITA 74 Benedetta DI SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI 6 13 14 10 BFD 7 2 52 pts

7th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA 21 12 17 17 4 1 4 55 pts

In the men's 470, Olympic bronze medallists Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (GRE) took back to back wins to sit in sixth overall.

But overall Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar of Sweden did just enough (9-14) to keep their overall lead, five points clear of Guillaume Pirouelle and Jeremie Mion of France.

470 Men - Leaders - Provisional Results after 8 races

1st SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 1 2 5 3 1 2 9 14 23 pts

2nd FRA 76 Guillaume PIROUELLE and Jeremie MION 3 8 3 9 1 8 3 2 28 pts

3rd TUR 890 Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR 10 6 1 1 BFD 1 8 7 34 pts

4th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN 1 1 11 1 13 6 2 DNC 35 pts

5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ 7 4 4 4 8 3 12 5 35 pts

6th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 11 1 6 14 7 11 1 1 38 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 May 2017 18:09 GMT