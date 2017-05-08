A frustrating day ashore at RS:X Europeans

Click image for a larger image

Thursday saw the return of the strong breeze, not quite the Mistral from Monday, but a 30 knot south easterly wind this morning.

It showed little sign of abating all day until, finally, at 17:10 the Race Officers decided enough was enough and ended the Waiting Game.

Friday now becomes a critical day for everyone involved in the event. The Race Officers, having lost a days’ worth of racing will be keen to make sure that the racing goes as smoothly as possible.

For the sailors, a vital day on the water to either attack or defend their overall position as the standings at the end of Friday will determine whether the sailors are in with a chance of a medal or not.

A top 12 position being the hottest ticket in town. Why? . . . because this is the magic cut-off number for the final series.

At present in the Men's event, Britain's Sam Sills (5,15,5,4,3) is eighth and Tom Squires (4,2,11,9,18) is in 12th place.

In the women's event, Britain's Isobel Hamilton (11,3,25,12) is in eighth place.

The top 12 sailors in each fleet will battle in a 15-18 minute quarter final race from which the top 6 sailors will progress to the semi-final race.

This race will be slightly shorter in 10-12 minutes, with intensity and pressure increasing as the medals get closer, with the top three progressing to the final.

They are assured of a medal but still needing to fight it out over a 6-8 minute race to determine who gets which colour and which step on the podium.

It will be unique to sailing and the RS:X and hopes to end the regatta on a tense thriller.

11 May 2017