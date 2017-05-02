Choose Category
Tweet
No racing at Finn Euros on Day 4
No racing on day four due to strong winds at YCPR Marseille?. Polish Finn sailor, Piotr Kula?, braved the extreme conditions to give us the lowdown!
Video by Beau Outteridge Productions
G New
11 May 2017 15:49 GMT
