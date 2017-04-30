470 Europeans - Just the one race in Monaco

Click image for a larger image

The 470 Men fleet are split into gold and silver for the six race final series, whilst the women continue their single series – with 11 races for all.

The top 10 teams in men and women will advance to the double-points Medal Race on Saturday 13 May.

A win for Israel’s Noya Bar-Am and Nina Amir puts them into the lead, with Elena Berta and Sveva Carraro (ITA) stepping up to 2nd, and overnight leaders Mafalda Pires De Lima and Mariana Lobato down to third.

Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter had a ninth to recover to fourth overall.

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart, had a 23 and are 13th overall.

470 Wonen - Provisional Results after 5 races

1. Noya Bar-Am/Nina Amir (ISR-11) - 19 pts

2. Elena Berta/Sveva Carraro (ITA-6) - 24 pts

3. Mafalda Pires De Lima/Mariana Lobato (POR-14) - 25 pts

4. Amy Seabright/Anna Carpenter (GBR-7) - 33 pts

5. Agnieszka Skrzupulec/Jolanta Ogar (POL-11) - 35 pts

Wednesday was the first opportunity for the two top men's teams to face each other, and history shows that the Swedes have never beaten the Australians at an event. – so it will be fascinating to see how their performance unfolds as the pressure mounts.

Turkey’s Cinar brothers took the early running in the gold fleet race, leading the Swedes and Portugal’s Costa brothers up the first leg.

They held off the threats from behind, taking their second win of the week. Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar SWE were second and Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan AUS sixth.



Belcher/Ryan have an 11 point deficit to make up to the leaders, who they beat at their last meeting at Sailing World Cup Hyeres last month.

470 Men - Provisional Results after 6 races

1. Carl-Fredrik Fock/Marcus Dackhammar (SWE-350) - 9 pts

2. Deniz Cinar/Ates Cinar (TUR-890) - 19 pts

3. Mathew Belcher/Will Ryan (AUS-11) - 20 pts

4. Jordi Xammar/Nicolas Rodriguez (ESP-44) - 22 pts

5. Guillaume Pirouelle/Jeremie Mion (FRA-76) - 23 pts

Full results here

