FInn Europeans - Day 3 - Back to the top for Ed Wright

Ed Wright is back at the top of the leaderboard after day 3 of the FInn European Championship in Marseille.
A win in the first race, race 4, set things up for Wright but carrying a BFD discard he walks a tightrope.
Wright leads from Anders Pederson of Norway (8,4,8) by three points, Jonathan Lobart of France moves into third place.
Ben Cornish (14,3,52) drops back to fourth and Zsombor Berecz of Hungary (18,15,9) to fifth overall.
Henry Wetherell (6,1,23) continues to climb the leaderboard, a race win in race 5 helping him to eighth overall.
The other winner Wednesday was Milan Vujasinovic of Croatia in race 6 who is now in seventh overall.
This race (6) was stopped when Wetherell and Vujasinovic were about 200m from finish. Next boats were not round the wing. A short course was reset to get the race rerun.
Finn - 2017 Open European Championship after 6 races (62 entries)
1st GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward 1.0 1.0 63.0 1.0 17.0 3.0 23 pts
2nd NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders 5.0 5.0 4.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 26 pts
3rd FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan 4.0 4.0 8.0 2.0 10.0 13.0 28 pts
4th GBR 91 CORNISH Ben 3.0 8.0 1.0 14.0 3.0 52.0 29 pts
5th HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor 2.0 10.0 2.0 18.0 15.0 9.0 38 pts
6th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis 14.0 7.0 6.0 10.0 25.0 5.0 42 pts
7th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan 11.0 6.0 37.0 24.0 7.0 1.0 49 pts
8th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry 7.0 14.0 38.0 6.0 1.0 23.0 51 pts
9th AUS 261 TWEDDELL Oliver 6.0 13.0 32.0 4.0 12.0 20.0 55 pts
10th CRO 1 OLUJIC Josip 24.0 9.0 18.0 3.0 30.0 2.0 56 pts
11th CRO 52 BUGARIN Nenad 21.0 3.0 7.0 5.0 21.0 43.0 57 pts
12th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican 16.0 24.0 5.0 19.0 6.0 12.0 58 pts
13th NED 89 HEINER Nicholas 22.0 11.0 28.0 11.0 8.0 6.0 58 pts
14th EST 2 KARPAK Deniss 20.0 16.0 3.0 12.0 11.0 22.0 62 pts
15th POL 16 LAHN Mikolaj 13.0 15.0 63.0 15.0 2.0 31.0 76 pts
16th RUS 6 ARKADIY Kistanov 17.0 31.0 31.0 7.0 5.0 16.0 76 pts
17th FIN 8 MUHONEN Oskari 18.0 28.0 11.0 28.0 24.0 10.0 91 pts
18th GER 259 KASUESKE Phillip 32.0 21.0 19.0 23.0 23.0 7.0 93 pts
19th RUS 4 DEIEV Evgenii 29.0 38.0 10.0 22.0 22.0 11.0 94 pts
20th CAN 18 RAMSHAW Tom 37.0 29.0 12.0 9.0 27.0 21.0 98 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
10 May 2017 17:03 GMT