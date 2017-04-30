FInn Europeans - Day 3 - Back to the top for Ed Wright

Click image for a larger image

A win in the first race, race 4, set things up for Wright but carrying a BFD discard he walks a tightrope.

Wright leads from Anders Pederson of Norway (8,4,8) by three points, Jonathan Lobart of France moves into third place.

Ben Cornish (14,3,52) drops back to fourth and Zsombor Berecz of Hungary (18,15,9) to fifth overall.

Henry Wetherell (6,1,23) continues to climb the leaderboard, a race win in race 5 helping him to eighth overall.

The other winner Wednesday was Milan Vujasinovic of Croatia in race 6 who is now in seventh overall.

This race (6) was stopped when Wetherell and Vujasinovic were about 200m from finish. Next boats were not round the wing. A short course was reset to get the race rerun.

Finn - 2017 Open European Championship after 6 races (62 entries)

1st GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward 1.0 1.0 63.0 1.0 17.0 3.0 23 pts

2nd NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders 5.0 5.0 4.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 26 pts

3rd FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan 4.0 4.0 8.0 2.0 10.0 13.0 28 pts

4th GBR 91 CORNISH Ben 3.0 8.0 1.0 14.0 3.0 52.0 29 pts

5th HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor 2.0 10.0 2.0 18.0 15.0 9.0 38 pts

6th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis 14.0 7.0 6.0 10.0 25.0 5.0 42 pts

7th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan 11.0 6.0 37.0 24.0 7.0 1.0 49 pts

8th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry 7.0 14.0 38.0 6.0 1.0 23.0 51 pts

9th AUS 261 TWEDDELL Oliver 6.0 13.0 32.0 4.0 12.0 20.0 55 pts

10th CRO 1 OLUJIC Josip 24.0 9.0 18.0 3.0 30.0 2.0 56 pts

11th CRO 52 BUGARIN Nenad 21.0 3.0 7.0 5.0 21.0 43.0 57 pts

12th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican 16.0 24.0 5.0 19.0 6.0 12.0 58 pts

13th NED 89 HEINER Nicholas 22.0 11.0 28.0 11.0 8.0 6.0 58 pts

14th EST 2 KARPAK Deniss 20.0 16.0 3.0 12.0 11.0 22.0 62 pts

15th POL 16 LAHN Mikolaj 13.0 15.0 63.0 15.0 2.0 31.0 76 pts

16th RUS 6 ARKADIY Kistanov 17.0 31.0 31.0 7.0 5.0 16.0 76 pts

17th FIN 8 MUHONEN Oskari 18.0 28.0 11.0 28.0 24.0 10.0 91 pts

18th GER 259 KASUESKE Phillip 32.0 21.0 19.0 23.0 23.0 7.0 93 pts

19th RUS 4 DEIEV Evgenii 29.0 38.0 10.0 22.0 22.0 11.0 94 pts

20th CAN 18 RAMSHAW Tom 37.0 29.0 12.0 9.0 27.0 21.0 98 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 May 2017 17:03 GMT