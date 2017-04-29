470 European Championships - Day 2 Fock and Dackhanmar lead

A 3-1 scoreline took Fock and Dackhanmar above Mat Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia (1-13) who now trail them by seven points after five races.

Guillaume Pirouelle and Jeremie Mion (9-1) of France move up into third.

Best placed British pair are Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (17-BFD) in 30th place.

In the women's 470 event, Portugal's (3-30) Mafalda Pires and Mariana Lobato extend their lead despite the 30th place.

Into second are Noya Bar-AM and Nina Amir Mir of Israel (1-36) and third Gil Cohen and Stav Brokmen (10-8) also Israel.

Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter struggled with a 29-13 to drop to sixth, and Jennifer Poret and Camille Hautefaye of France (4-28) slumped to 14th.

A better day for Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart, a 4-7 put them in 11th overall.

470 Men - European Championship after 5 races (100 entries)

1st SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 1 2 5 3 1 7 pts

2nd AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN 1 1 11 1 13 14 pts

3rd FRA 76 Guillaume PIROUELLE and Jeremie MION 3 8 3 9 1 15 pts

4th JPN 4600 Sho KAMINOKI and Taisei HIKIDA 5 7 2 20 2 16 pts

5th TUR 890 Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR 10 6 1 1 BFD 18 pts

6th RUS 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV 9 5 1 4 12 19 pts

7th GRE 10 Vasilis PAPOUTSOGLOU and Ioannis ORFANOS 4 5 8 2 11 19 pts

8th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ 7 4 4 4 8 19 pts

9th ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRO 3 2 9 6 15 20 pts

10th JPN 4601 Daichi TAKAYAMA and Kimihiko IMAMURA 6 3 8 6 15 23 pts

470 Women - European Championship after 4 races (41 entries)

1st POR 14 Mafalda PIRES and Mariana LOBATO 4 6 3 30 13 pts

2nd ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Nina AMIR 2 15 1 36 18 pts

3rd ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Stav BROKMAN 3 14 10 8 21 pts

4th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR 18 2 11 9 22 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Sveva CARRARO 14 18 5 3 22 pts

6th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 10 1 29 13 24 pts

7th AUS 99 Carrie SMITH and Amelia CATT 15 7 6 11 24 pts

8th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER 5 9 12 12 26 pts

9th GER 26 Frederike LOEWE and Anna MARKFORT 16 35 7 5 28 pts

10th ITA 74 Benedetta DI SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI 6 13 14 10 29 pts

11th GBR 838 Jess LAVERY and Flora STEWART 19 20 4 7 30 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 May 2017 21:48 GMT