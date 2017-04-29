RS:X European Championship - Day 2 van Russelberge takes lead

Back to back wins for Dorian van Russelberge of Holland moved him into the lead of the men's RS:X Open European Championship after 5 races.
Russelberge takes a one point lead over Pawel Tarnowski of Poland with Nimrod Mashiah of Israel now in third place.
Louis Giard of France, joint leader from day 1 had a 14 and 10, to drop to fifth behind Kiran Badloe of Holland.
Other winners today were Saar Meents of Israel, 57th overall and CHO Wonwoo Cho of S. Korea and in ninth overall.
Britain's Sam Sills (5,15,5,4,3) is eighth and Tom Squires (4,2,11,10,18) drops to 13th place.
In the women's RS:X event, added a 15th to her scoreline, quickly discarded to keep her overall lead.
Lilian de Geus of Holland moves into second overall after a third place and Maja Dziarnowska is now third after a 16th.
Winner of race 4 was Noga Geller of Israel who is in 13th overall. Second was Stefania Elfutina of Russia and third de Geus.
Britain's Isobel Hamilton (11,3,25,12) moves to eighth place, 23 points off the leader.
RS:X Men - Open European Championship after 5 races (55 entries)
1st NED 8 VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian 6.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 7 pts
2nd POL 182 TARNOWSKI Pawel 3.0 2.0 1.0 30.0 2.0 8 pts
3rd ISR 21 MASHIAH Nimrod 1.0 1.0 3.0 24.0 5.0 10 pts
4th NED 9 BADLOE Kiran 4.0 3.0 3.3 2.0 4.0 12.3 pts
5th FRA 1 GIARD Louis 1.0 1.0 3.0 14.0 10.0 15 pts
6th ITA 60 BENEDETTI Daniele 2.0 5.0 4.0 17.0 4.0 15 pts
7th FRA 3 GOYARD Thomas 16.0 7.0 1.0 6.0 2.0 16 pts
8th GBR 60 SILLS Samuel 5.0 15.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 17 pts
9th KOR 141 CHO Wonwoo 6.0 4.0 8.0 9.0 1.0 19 pts
10th DEN 158 FLEISCHER Sebastian 7.0 8.0 22.0 3.0 5.0 23 pts
RS:X Women - Open European Championship after 4 races (108 entries)
1st FRA 57 NOESMOEN Helene (F1992) 1.0 1.0 1.0 15.0 3 pts
2nd NED 3 DE GEUS Lilian (F1991) 2.0 4.0 9.0 3.0 9 pts
3rd POL 7 DZIARNOWSKA Maja (F1990) 3.0 2.0 6.0 16.0 11 pts
4th POL 8 NOCETI-KLEPACKA Zofia (F1986) 4.0 10.0 4.0 4.0 12 pts
5th HKG 5 CHAN Hei Man (F1991) 7.0 6.0 3.0 6.0 15 pts
6th HKG 11 LO Sin lam sonia (F1992) 9.0 5.0 2.0 18.0 16 pts
7th ITA 46 TARTAGLINI Flavia (F1985) 5.0 7.0 10.0 10.0 22 pts
8th GBR 30 HAMILTON Isobel (F1992) 11.0 3.0 25.0 12.0 26 pts
9th RUS 1 ELFUTINA Stefania (F1997) 14.0 21.0 11.0 2.0 27 pts
10th POL 9 BILSKA Agnieszka (F1993) 6.0 8.0 UFD 56.0 30 pts
