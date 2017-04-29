RS:X European Championship - Day 2 van Russelberge takes lead

Click image for a larger image

Russelberge takes a one point lead over Pawel Tarnowski of Poland with Nimrod Mashiah of Israel now in third place.

Louis Giard of France, joint leader from day 1 had a 14 and 10, to drop to fifth behind Kiran Badloe of Holland.

Other winners today were Saar Meents of Israel, 57th overall and CHO Wonwoo Cho of S. Korea and in ninth overall.

Britain's Sam Sills (5,15,5,4,3) is eighth and Tom Squires (4,2,11,10,18) drops to 13th place.

In the women's RS:X event, added a 15th to her scoreline, quickly discarded to keep her overall lead.

Lilian de Geus of Holland moves into second overall after a third place and Maja Dziarnowska is now third after a 16th.

Winner of race 4 was Noga Geller of Israel who is in 13th overall. Second was Stefania Elfutina of Russia and third de Geus.

Britain's Isobel Hamilton (11,3,25,12) moves to eighth place, 23 points off the leader.

RS:X Men - Open European Championship after 5 races (55 entries)

1st NED 8 VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian 6.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 7 pts

2nd POL 182 TARNOWSKI Pawel 3.0 2.0 1.0 30.0 2.0 8 pts

3rd ISR 21 MASHIAH Nimrod 1.0 1.0 3.0 24.0 5.0 10 pts

4th NED 9 BADLOE Kiran 4.0 3.0 3.3 2.0 4.0 12.3 pts

5th FRA 1 GIARD Louis 1.0 1.0 3.0 14.0 10.0 15 pts

6th ITA 60 BENEDETTI Daniele 2.0 5.0 4.0 17.0 4.0 15 pts

7th FRA 3 GOYARD Thomas 16.0 7.0 1.0 6.0 2.0 16 pts

8th GBR 60 SILLS Samuel 5.0 15.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 17 pts

9th KOR 141 CHO Wonwoo 6.0 4.0 8.0 9.0 1.0 19 pts

10th DEN 158 FLEISCHER Sebastian 7.0 8.0 22.0 3.0 5.0 23 pts

RS:X Women - Open European Championship after 4 races (108 entries)

1st FRA 57 NOESMOEN Helene (F1992) 1.0 1.0 1.0 15.0 3 pts

2nd NED 3 DE GEUS Lilian (F1991) 2.0 4.0 9.0 3.0 9 pts

3rd POL 7 DZIARNOWSKA Maja (F1990) 3.0 2.0 6.0 16.0 11 pts

4th POL 8 NOCETI-KLEPACKA Zofia (F1986) 4.0 10.0 4.0 4.0 12 pts

5th HKG 5 CHAN Hei Man (F1991) 7.0 6.0 3.0 6.0 15 pts

6th HKG 11 LO Sin lam sonia (F1992) 9.0 5.0 2.0 18.0 16 pts

7th ITA 46 TARTAGLINI Flavia (F1985) 5.0 7.0 10.0 10.0 22 pts

8th GBR 30 HAMILTON Isobel (F1992) 11.0 3.0 25.0 12.0 26 pts

9th RUS 1 ELFUTINA Stefania (F1997) 14.0 21.0 11.0 2.0 27 pts

10th POL 9 BILSKA Agnieszka (F1993) 6.0 8.0 UFD 56.0 30 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

9 May 2017 18:21 GMT