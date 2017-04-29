Finn Europeans - Cornish is new leader

Click image for a larger image

The first attempts at race 3 in Marseille was abandoned at the first mark with Deniss Karpak of Estonia leading.

Still light winds for the second attempt and several boats were BFD, including Ed Wright.

Karpak led again from Anders Pedersen of Norway and Ben Cornish at the top mark

Cornish had the lead at the gate from Pedersen and Karpak as wind went light again and there was a shortened final upwind.

Cornish won Race 3 from Zsombor Berecz of Hungary, Karpak and Pedersen

Race 4 was abandoned on the second beat as the wind has dropped under 5 knots.

Ioanis Mitakis of Greece was leading from Ben Cornish when it was stopped.

Finn - 2017 Open European Championship after 3 races (62 entries)

1st GBR 91 CORNISH Ben 3.0 8.0 1.0 12 pts

2nd HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor 2.0 10.0 2.0 14 pts

3rd NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders 5.0 5.0 4.0 14 pts

4th FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan 4.0 4.0 8.0 16 pts

5th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis 14.0 7.0 6.0 27 pts

6th CRO 52 BUGARIN Nenad 21.0 3.0 7.0 31 pts

7th EST 2 KARPAK Deniss 20.0 16.0 3.0 39 pts

8th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican 16.0 24.0 5.0 45 pts

9th AUS 261 TWEDDELL Oliver 6.0 13.0 32.0 51 pts

10th CRO 1 OLUJIC Josip 24.0 9.0 18.0 51 pts

11th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan 11.0 6.0 37.0 54 pts

12th FIN 8 MUHONEN Oskari 18.0 28.0 11.0 57 pts

13th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry 7.0 14.0 38.0 59 pts

14th ITA 1 BALDASSARI Filippo 15.0 12.0 33.0 60 pts

15th NED 89 HEINER Nicholas 22.0 11.0 28.0 61 pts

16th DEN 24 HOEJEN CHRISTIANSEN Andry 19.0 23.0 20.0 62 pts

17th GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward 1.0 1.0 BFD 65 pts

18th ITA 59 SPADONI Alessio 35.0 17.0 14.0 66 pts

19th UKR 5 GUSENKO Andrii 25.0 27.0 15.0 67 pts

20th POL 17 KULA Piotr 26.0 18.0 25.0 69 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

9 May 2017 16:06 GMT