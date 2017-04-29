Finn Europeans - Cornish is new leader

Only one race for the Finn European Championship competitors and the winner was Ben Cornish, who is also the new overall leader.
The first attempts at race 3 in Marseille was abandoned at the first mark with Deniss Karpak of Estonia leading.
Still light winds for the second attempt and several boats were BFD, including Ed Wright.
Karpak led again from Anders Pedersen of Norway and Ben Cornish at the top mark
Cornish had the lead at the gate from Pedersen and Karpak as wind went light again and there was a shortened final upwind.
Cornish won Race 3 from Zsombor Berecz of Hungary, Karpak and Pedersen
Race 4 was abandoned on the second beat as the wind has dropped under 5 knots.
Ioanis Mitakis of Greece was leading from Ben Cornish when it was stopped.
Finn - 2017 Open European Championship after 3 races (62 entries)
1st GBR 91 CORNISH Ben 3.0 8.0 1.0 12 pts
2nd HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor 2.0 10.0 2.0 14 pts
3rd NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders 5.0 5.0 4.0 14 pts
4th FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan 4.0 4.0 8.0 16 pts
5th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis 14.0 7.0 6.0 27 pts
6th CRO 52 BUGARIN Nenad 21.0 3.0 7.0 31 pts
7th EST 2 KARPAK Deniss 20.0 16.0 3.0 39 pts
8th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican 16.0 24.0 5.0 45 pts
9th AUS 261 TWEDDELL Oliver 6.0 13.0 32.0 51 pts
10th CRO 1 OLUJIC Josip 24.0 9.0 18.0 51 pts
11th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan 11.0 6.0 37.0 54 pts
12th FIN 8 MUHONEN Oskari 18.0 28.0 11.0 57 pts
13th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry 7.0 14.0 38.0 59 pts
14th ITA 1 BALDASSARI Filippo 15.0 12.0 33.0 60 pts
15th NED 89 HEINER Nicholas 22.0 11.0 28.0 61 pts
16th DEN 24 HOEJEN CHRISTIANSEN Andry 19.0 23.0 20.0 62 pts
17th GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward 1.0 1.0 BFD 65 pts
18th ITA 59 SPADONI Alessio 35.0 17.0 14.0 66 pts
19th UKR 5 GUSENKO Andrii 25.0 27.0 15.0 67 pts
20th POL 17 KULA Piotr 26.0 18.0 25.0 69 pts
