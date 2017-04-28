Awsome start for Wright at Finn Europeans

It was a late day on the water in Marseille, but two great races in 25+ knots . . . Perfect conditions for Britain's Ed Wright.

France’s Jonathan Lobert was consistent with two fourth places to sit in second, while two fifth places for Anders Pedersen of Norway leaves him in third overnight.

The first race was initially led by class veteran Rob McMillan, now of Australia, who had a 30 second lead round the top mark.

However his training partner, Wright, had taken the lead on the second upwind to extend down the reaches for his first win of the day, followed by Hungarian Zsombor Berecz and Britain's Ben Cornish.

The second race was much the same with the strong winds at the start line giving way to huge random shifts the further the fleet progressed up the course.

This time Wright led all the way round, to win from Sweden’s Max Salminen and the young Nenad Bugarin from Croatia.

Finn - 2017 Open European Championship after 2 races (61 entries)

1st GBR 11 WRIGHT Edward 1.0 1.0 2 pts

2nd FRA 112 LOBERT Jonathan 4.0 4.0 8 pts

3rd NOR 1 PEDERSEN Anders 5.0 5.0 10 pts

4th SWE 33 SALMINEN Max 9.0 2.0 11 pts

5th GBR 91 CORNISH Ben 3.0 8.0 11 pts

6th HUN 40 BERECZ Zsombor 2.0 10.0 12 pts

7th CRO 69 VUJASINOVIC Milan 11.0 6.0 17 pts

8th AUS 261 TWEDDELL Oliver 6.0 13.0 19 pts

9th GRE 77 MITAKIS Ioannis 14.0 7.0 21 pts

10th GBR 71 WETHERELL Henry 7.0 14.0 21 pts

11th CRO 52 BUGARIN Nenad 21.0 3.0 24 pts

12th ITA 1 BALDASSARI Filippo 15.0 12.0 27 pts

13th POL 16 LAHN Mikolaj 13.0 15.0 28 pts

14th AUS 2 MCMILAN Rob 8.0 22.0 30 pts

15th CRO 1 OLUJIC Josip 24.0 9.0 33 pts

16th NED 89 HEINER Nicholas 22.0 11.0 33 pts

17th EST 2 KARKAP Deniss 20.0 16.0 36 pts

18th FRA 17 PIC Fabian 12.0 25.0 37 pts

19th TUR 21 KAYNAR Alican 16.0 24.0 40 pts

20th DEN 24 HOEJEN CHRISTIANSEN Andry 19.0 23.0 42 pts

