470 European Championships - Day 1

The 470 Women fleet are racing a single series and contested two races Monday, with three races for the 470 men who are split into yellow and blue fleets for the qualification series.

Mafalda Pires de Lima and Mariana Lobato of Portugal have a one point lead over Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter, with Jennifer Poret and Camille Hautefaye of France in third.

In the 470 men's event, Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia won their first two races but then tripped to an 11th, but lead after the discard.

In second are Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhanmar of Sweden and in third place, Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro of Italy.

Best placed British pair are Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (12,15,7) in 23rd place.

470 Women - European Championship after 2 races (41 entries)

1st POR 14 Mafalda PIRES DE LIMA and Mariana LOBATO 4 6 10 pts

2nd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 10 1 11 pts

3rd FRA 14 Jennifer PORET and Camille HAUTEFAYE 8 4 12 pts

4th FIN 2 Noora RUSKOLA and Mikaela WULFF 9 5 14 pts

5th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER 5 9 14 pts

6th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÒPEZ 1 16 17 pts

7th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Nina AMIR 2 15 17 pts

8th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Stav BROKMAN 3 14 17 pts

9th ITA 74 Benedetta DI SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI 6 13 19 pts

10th NED 1 Afrodite ZEGERS and Anneloes VAN VEEN 11 8 19 pts

470 Men - European Championship after 3 races (100 entries)

1st AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN 1 1 11 2 pts

2nd SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 1 2 5 3 pts

3rd ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRO 3 2 9 5 pts

4th RUS 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV 9 5 1 6 pts

5th FRA 76 Guillaume PIROUELLE and Jeremie MION 3 8 3 6 pts

6th TUR 890 Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR 10 6 1 7 pts

7th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 11 1 6 7 pts

8th JPN 4600 Sho KAMINOKI and Taisei HIKIDA 5 7 2 7 pts

9th ESP 73 Enric NOGUERA and Toni MASSANET 2 21 6 8 pts

10th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ 7 4 4 8 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 May 2017 17:26 GMT