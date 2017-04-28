470 European Championships - Day 1

Conditions on the race track for day 1 of the 470 European Championships in Monaco were light, when racing kicked off soon after 16:25 hours.
The 470 Women fleet are racing a single series and contested two races Monday, with three races for the 470 men who are split into yellow and blue fleets for the qualification series.
Mafalda Pires de Lima and Mariana Lobato of Portugal have a one point lead over Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter, with Jennifer Poret and Camille Hautefaye of France in third.
In the 470 men's event, Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia won their first two races but then tripped to an 11th, but lead after the discard.
In second are Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhanmar of Sweden and in third place, Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro of Italy.
Best placed British pair are Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (12,15,7) in 23rd place.
470 Women - European Championship after 2 races (41 entries)
1st POR 14 Mafalda PIRES DE LIMA and Mariana LOBATO 4 6 10 pts
2nd GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and Anna CARPENTER 10 1 11 pts
3rd FRA 14 Jennifer PORET and Camille HAUTEFAYE 8 4 12 pts
4th FIN 2 Noora RUSKOLA and Mikaela WULFF 9 5 14 pts
5th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER 5 9 14 pts
6th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÒPEZ 1 16 17 pts
7th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Nina AMIR 2 15 17 pts
8th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Stav BROKMAN 3 14 17 pts
9th ITA 74 Benedetta DI SALLE and Alessandra DUBBINI 6 13 19 pts
10th NED 1 Afrodite ZEGERS and Anneloes VAN VEEN 11 8 19 pts
470 Men - European Championship after 3 races (100 entries)
1st AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN 1 1 11 2 pts
2nd SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 1 2 5 3 pts
3rd ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRO 3 2 9 5 pts
4th RUS 5 Pavel SOZYKIN and Denis GRIBANOV 9 5 1 6 pts
5th FRA 76 Guillaume PIROUELLE and Jeremie MION 3 8 3 6 pts
6th TUR 890 Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR 10 6 1 7 pts
7th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 11 1 6 7 pts
8th JPN 4600 Sho KAMINOKI and Taisei HIKIDA 5 7 2 7 pts
9th ESP 73 Enric NOGUERA and Toni MASSANET 2 21 6 8 pts
10th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ 7 4 4 8 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
