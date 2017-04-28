Olympic
 

RS:X European Championships - Day 1

Helene Noesmeon of France has taken the early lead in the Women's RS:X European Championship in Marseille.

Noesmeon won all three races to take an eight point lead from Maja Dziarnowska (3,2,6) of Poland, with Lilian de Geus (2,4,9) of Holland in third.

Britain's Isobel Hamilton (11,3,25) is in tenth place, 36 points off the leader.

In the men's RS:X event, Louis Giard of France has the lead, winning the first two of his races and finishing the day with a third.

He is tied on points with Nimrod Mashiah of Israel who mirrored Giard's score, both on five points.

In third place is TARNOWSKI Pawel Tarnowski of Poland on six points. VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian van Russelberge of Holland iin fourth.

Britain's Tom Squires is in eighth place.

RS:X Women - Open European Championship after 3 races (55 entries)
1st FRA 57 NOESMOEN Helene 1.0 1.0 1.0 3 pts
2nd POL 7 DZIARNOWSKA Maja 3.0 2.0 6.0 11 pts
3rd NED 3 DE GEUS Lilian 2.0 4.0 9.0 15 pts
4th HKG 11 LO Sin lam sonia 9.0 5.0 2.0 16 pts
5th HKG 5 CHAN Hei Man 7.0 6.0 3.0 16 pts
6th POL 8 NOCETI-KLEPACKA Zofia 4.0 10.0 4.0 18 pts
7th ITA 46 TARTAGLINI Flavia 5.0 7.0 10.0 22 pts
8th POL 9 BILSKA Agnieszka 6.0 8.0 16.0 30 pts
9th BRA 2 FREITAS Patricia 16.0 11.0 7.0 34 pts
10th GBR 30 HAMILTON Isobel 11.0 3.0 25.0 39 pts

RS:X Men - Open European Championship after 3 races (108 entries)
1st  FRA   1 GIARD Louis 1.0 1.0 3.0 5 pts
1st  ISR   21 MASHIAH Nimrod 1.0 1.0 3.0 5 pts
3rd  POL  182 TARNOWSKI Pawel 3.0 2.0 1.0 6 pts
4th  NED   8 VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian 6.0 3.0 2.0 11 pts
5th  ITA   60 BENEDETTI Daniele 2.0 5.0 4.0 11 pts
6th  NED   9 BADLOE Kiran 4.0 3.0 6.0 13 pts
7th  ISR   11 ZUBARI Shahar 3.0 4.0 8.0 15 pts
8th  GBR   2 SUIRES Tom 4.0 2.0 11.0 17 pts
9th  GRE   8 KOKKALANIS Byron 5.0 11.0 2.0 18 pts
10th  KOR  141 CHO Wonwoo 6.0 4.0 8.0 18 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
8 May 2017 17:13 GMT

Related articles

Awsome start for Wright at Finn Europeans 8 May 2017 22:15
470 European Championships - Day 1 8 May 2017 17:26
RS:X European Championships - Day 1 8 May 2017 17:13
Olympic Class Championships - Finn, 470 and RS:X 8 May 2017 8:22
Olympic Sailing TV coverage - What coverage? 6 May 2017 21:12
Team GBR selections for World Cup Series Final 2 May 2017 15:42
Alican Kaynar secures gold in Hyeres 30 April 2017 17:17
Medal Races - 470, Finn, Laser, Laser Radial 30 April 2017 9:03
Kaynar leads into Finn medal race 29 April 2017 22:54
Hyeres World Cup - Day 5 Series Racing 29 April 2017 16:46
Medal Races - RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Kiteboarding 29 April 2017 8:59
Turkey’s Alican Kaynar takes lead in Finn 28 April 2017 21:45


Latest






















UK Hosted