RS:X European Championships - Day 1

Noesmeon won all three races to take an eight point lead from Maja Dziarnowska (3,2,6) of Poland, with Lilian de Geus (2,4,9) of Holland in third.

Britain's Isobel Hamilton (11,3,25) is in tenth place, 36 points off the leader.

In the men's RS:X event, Louis Giard of France has the lead, winning the first two of his races and finishing the day with a third.

He is tied on points with Nimrod Mashiah of Israel who mirrored Giard's score, both on five points.

In third place is TARNOWSKI Pawel Tarnowski of Poland on six points. VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian van Russelberge of Holland iin fourth.

Britain's Tom Squires is in eighth place.

RS:X Women - Open European Championship after 3 races (55 entries)

1st FRA 57 NOESMOEN Helene 1.0 1.0 1.0 3 pts

2nd POL 7 DZIARNOWSKA Maja 3.0 2.0 6.0 11 pts

3rd NED 3 DE GEUS Lilian 2.0 4.0 9.0 15 pts

4th HKG 11 LO Sin lam sonia 9.0 5.0 2.0 16 pts

5th HKG 5 CHAN Hei Man 7.0 6.0 3.0 16 pts

6th POL 8 NOCETI-KLEPACKA Zofia 4.0 10.0 4.0 18 pts

7th ITA 46 TARTAGLINI Flavia 5.0 7.0 10.0 22 pts

8th POL 9 BILSKA Agnieszka 6.0 8.0 16.0 30 pts

9th BRA 2 FREITAS Patricia 16.0 11.0 7.0 34 pts

10th GBR 30 HAMILTON Isobel 11.0 3.0 25.0 39 pts

RS:X Men - Open European Championship after 3 races (108 entries)

1st FRA 1 GIARD Louis 1.0 1.0 3.0 5 pts

1st ISR 21 MASHIAH Nimrod 1.0 1.0 3.0 5 pts

3rd POL 182 TARNOWSKI Pawel 3.0 2.0 1.0 6 pts

4th NED 8 VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian 6.0 3.0 2.0 11 pts

5th ITA 60 BENEDETTI Daniele 2.0 5.0 4.0 11 pts

6th NED 9 BADLOE Kiran 4.0 3.0 6.0 13 pts

7th ISR 11 ZUBARI Shahar 3.0 4.0 8.0 15 pts

8th GBR 2 SUIRES Tom 4.0 2.0 11.0 17 pts

9th GRE 8 KOKKALANIS Byron 5.0 11.0 2.0 18 pts

10th KOR 141 CHO Wonwoo 6.0 4.0 8.0 18 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 May 2017 17:13 GMT