RS:X European Championships - Day 1

Helene Noesmeon of France has taken the early lead in the Women's RS:X European Championship in Marseille.
Noesmeon won all three races to take an eight point lead from Maja Dziarnowska (3,2,6) of Poland, with Lilian de Geus (2,4,9) of Holland in third.
Britain's Isobel Hamilton (11,3,25) is in tenth place, 36 points off the leader.
In the men's RS:X event, Louis Giard of France has the lead, winning the first two of his races and finishing the day with a third.
He is tied on points with Nimrod Mashiah of Israel who mirrored Giard's score, both on five points.
In third place is TARNOWSKI Pawel Tarnowski of Poland on six points. VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian van Russelberge of Holland iin fourth.
Britain's Tom Squires is in eighth place.
RS:X Women - Open European Championship after 3 races (55 entries)
1st FRA 57 NOESMOEN Helene 1.0 1.0 1.0 3 pts
2nd POL 7 DZIARNOWSKA Maja 3.0 2.0 6.0 11 pts
3rd NED 3 DE GEUS Lilian 2.0 4.0 9.0 15 pts
4th HKG 11 LO Sin lam sonia 9.0 5.0 2.0 16 pts
5th HKG 5 CHAN Hei Man 7.0 6.0 3.0 16 pts
6th POL 8 NOCETI-KLEPACKA Zofia 4.0 10.0 4.0 18 pts
7th ITA 46 TARTAGLINI Flavia 5.0 7.0 10.0 22 pts
8th POL 9 BILSKA Agnieszka 6.0 8.0 16.0 30 pts
9th BRA 2 FREITAS Patricia 16.0 11.0 7.0 34 pts
10th GBR 30 HAMILTON Isobel 11.0 3.0 25.0 39 pts
RS:X Men - Open European Championship after 3 races (108 entries)
1st FRA 1 GIARD Louis 1.0 1.0 3.0 5 pts
1st ISR 21 MASHIAH Nimrod 1.0 1.0 3.0 5 pts
3rd POL 182 TARNOWSKI Pawel 3.0 2.0 1.0 6 pts
4th NED 8 VAN RIJSSELBERGE Dorian 6.0 3.0 2.0 11 pts
5th ITA 60 BENEDETTI Daniele 2.0 5.0 4.0 11 pts
6th NED 9 BADLOE Kiran 4.0 3.0 6.0 13 pts
7th ISR 11 ZUBARI Shahar 3.0 4.0 8.0 15 pts
8th GBR 2 SUIRES Tom 4.0 2.0 11.0 17 pts
9th GRE 8 KOKKALANIS Byron 5.0 11.0 2.0 18 pts
10th KOR 141 CHO Wonwoo 6.0 4.0 8.0 18 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
8 May 2017 17:13 GMT