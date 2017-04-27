Olympic
 

Olympic Class Championships - Finn, 470 and RS:X

Several Olympic classes will hold major championships this week - 8 to 13 May 2017 - the Finn, 470 and RS:X European Championships.

Click image for a larger image

The Senior and U23 Finn European Championships are being hosted by the Yacht Club de la Pointe Rouge in Marseille, France.

The RS:X European & Youth European Championships & European Open Trophy are also taking place hosted by the Yacht Club de la Pointe Rouge in Marseille, France.

The 470 European Championship taking place, hosted by the Yacht Club de Monaco.

First races for all the events are taking place Monday 8 May and results will be reported on Sailweb.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
8 May 2017 8:22 GMT

Related articles

Olympic Class Championships - Finn, 470 and RS:X 8 May 2017 8:22
Olympic Sailing TV coverage - What coverage? 6 May 2017 21:12
Team GBR selections for World Cup Series Final 2 May 2017 15:42
Alican Kaynar secures gold in Hyeres 30 April 2017 17:17
Medal Races - 470, Finn, Laser, Laser Radial 30 April 2017 9:03
Kaynar leads into Finn medal race 29 April 2017 22:54
Hyeres World Cup - Day 5 Series Racing 29 April 2017 16:46
Medal Races - RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Kiteboarding 29 April 2017 8:59
Turkey’s Alican Kaynar takes lead in Finn 28 April 2017 21:45
World Cup Hyeres - Cut-off Day for Medal Races 28 April 2017 15:51
Roll Out plan for Foiling Nacra 17 28 April 2017 10:02
World Cup Hyeres - Day 3 27 April 2017 18:24


Latest






















UK Hosted