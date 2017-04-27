Olympic Class Championships - Finn, 470 and RS:X

Click image for a larger image

The Senior and U23 Finn European Championships are being hosted by the Yacht Club de la Pointe Rouge in Marseille, France.

The RS:X European & Youth European Championships & European Open Trophy are also taking place hosted by the Yacht Club de la Pointe Rouge in Marseille, France.

The 470 European Championship taking place, hosted by the Yacht Club de Monaco.

First races for all the events are taking place Monday 8 May and results will be reported on Sailweb.

G New

8 May 2017 8:22 GMT