Olympic Sailing TV coverage - What coverage?

In a meeting with World Sailing at the OBS headquarters in Madridin late April they reflected on how Sailing was successfully captured during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games!

This meeting was to discuss potential changes in the sport’s presentation and competition format.

During their visit, World Sailing, represented by President Kim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer Andy Hunt and Director of Events Alastair Fox, met with the OBS Production team.

Who are Chief Content Officer Mark Wallace, Coordinating Producer in charge of Sailing Henry Mok and Senior Coordinating Producer Kostas Kapatais – as well as with representatives from the Olympic Channel.

World Sailing expressed a high level of satisfaction with the broadcast coverage of the Sailing events at Rio 2016, underlining that OBS footage once again received global acclaim with excellent audience figures around the world.

Apparently at no point was any mention made of the long periods of non-action when events were postponed, or the fact that the best racing on the ocean course was not broadcast at all.

One of the farcical factors of the broadcasts was listening the efforts of presenter Ian Walker to gather information of what was happening where the racing was really taking place, while the cameras watched drifting boats.

CCO Mark Wallace claimed. “Our on-board cameras helped us capture the thrill of racing, bringing the viewers closer than ever before to the action and showcasing Olympic Sailing at its best." - What events was he watching?

The Rio broadcasts set sailing media coverage back by years and played into the hands of those keen to get rid of Olympic sailing as a non-media friendly event.

That World Sailing is even still talking with these people brings their declared aim of moving sailing into a media friendly format into question.

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 May 2017 21:12 GMT