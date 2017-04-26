Team GBR selections for World Cup Series Final

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell - Click image for a larger image

Entry to the World Cup Series Final is via invitation based on the latest World Cup Series standings.

With an allocation of 20 places for the Olympic class fleets, 25 for the Laser, the Rio 2016 medallists will all receive invitations and be joined by the Round One Miami, USA and Round Two Hyères, France winners.

The remaining places will be awarded to the lowest point scoring sailors throughout the Series to battle it out in the showcase Final.

As well as individual honours, the best performing nation, based on the overall medal table, will be crowned winner of the 2017 World Cup Series and will be presented with the Sailing World Cup trophy.

British qualifiers (Provisional):

49er Men

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas

49erFX Women

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth

Nacra 17 Mixed

Ben Saxton and Stephanie Orton

Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface

Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon Giovannetti

Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin

RS:X Men

Nick Dempsey

Tom Squires

RS:X Women

Isobel Hamilton

Emma Wilson

Laser Men

Nick Thompson

Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

Elliot Hanson

Michael Beckett

Radial Women

Georgina Povall

470 Men

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor

470 Women

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart

Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre

Finn Men

Ben Cornish

Henry Wetherell

Peter McCoy

Edward Wright

The World Cup Series results and Qualification system are published on the Online Notice Board

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 May 2017 15:42 GMT