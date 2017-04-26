Team GBR selections for World Cup Series Final

Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series standings have been released ahead of the World Cup Series Final to be held in Santander, Spain in June.
Entry to the World Cup Series Final is via invitation based on the latest World Cup Series standings.
With an allocation of 20 places for the Olympic class fleets, 25 for the Laser, the Rio 2016 medallists will all receive invitations and be joined by the Round One Miami, USA and Round Two Hyères, France winners.
The remaining places will be awarded to the lowest point scoring sailors throughout the Series to battle it out in the showcase Final.
As well as individual honours, the best performing nation, based on the overall medal table, will be crowned winner of the 2017 World Cup Series and will be presented with the Sailing World Cup trophy.
British qualifiers (Provisional):
49er Men
Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt
Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas
49erFX Women
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey
Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth
Nacra 17 Mixed
Ben Saxton and Stephanie Orton
Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface
Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon Giovannetti
Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin
RS:X Men
Nick Dempsey
Tom Squires
RS:X Women
Isobel Hamilton
Emma Wilson
Laser Men
Nick Thompson
Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini
Elliot Hanson
Michael Beckett
Radial Women
Georgina Povall
470 Men
Martin Wrigley and James Taylor
470 Women
Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter
Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart
Sophie Weguelin and Eilidh McIntyre
Finn Men
Ben Cornish
Henry Wetherell
Peter McCoy
Edward Wright
The World Cup Series results and Qualification system are published on the Online Notice Board
